José Aldo: “The time for retirement is very close” | combat

Anyone looking at José Aldo’s career can hardly believe that he is only 34 years old. One of the greatest fighters of all time, considered by many to be the greatest featherweight in MMA history, the Amazon native would still have a lot of wood to burn as a professional. But what for many would still be distant, for him is closer than one can imagine: retirement. In an exclusive interview with Combat , Aldo revealed that he intends to fulfill the prediction he made years ago to his coach, Dedé Pederneiras, that he would stop fighting at the age of 35 and having won two UFC belts. With probably two fights away from fighting for the bantamweight title again, the fighter says that everything is on track for him to fulfill what he said years ago.

1 of 5 José Aldo says his plan to retire with a second belt motivates him to give his best in training — Photo: Getty Images José Aldo says that the plan to retire with a second belt motivates him to give his best in training — Photo: Getty Images

– At the beginning I told Dedé that at 35 I would be champion and I would retire. That’s why I say it’s very close to my retirement, but I said I would come out as champion. So, you can put Merab (Dvalishvili), who is a tough guy, well ranked and nobody wants to fight, I’m going to beat him, and then I’m going to win the title, because it was already written. But Dedé and I had the dream of becoming a double champion at featherweight and lightweight. But it was totally different. We went down to bantamweight and we’re about to fight for the title in that division. I started out fighting at 60kg, and I thought I would never hit that weight again. Now I’m going to finish at 60kg, which is where I started my career.

For Aldo, the proximity of the day when he is going to hang up his gloves makes him dedicate himself as much as possible to training and seek to prepare himself in modalities that he did not do before, such as boxing. Currently training with the Brazilian national team of the modality in the Navy, the former featherweight champion says that the maximum dedication is given to the objective of being champion once again before stopping fighting.

2 of 5 José Aldo aims to win the UFC bantamweight belt before retiring from MMA — Photo: Ana Hissa José Aldo aims to win the UFC bantamweight belt before retiring from MMA — Photo: Ana Hissa

– I’m doing my best, I tried to do new things and some adjustments, like boxing in the Navy. When I lost the title, even with a pandemic and short training, I went to train with the best boxing athletes in Brazil, and they are helping me and seeing a new José Aldo. But I can say that I am very close to retirement. I’m giving it my all, pushing myself in every training session, and we’re in a really big upswing. I know that soon we will be on the other side, leaving the place for the younger ones.

Check out more excerpts from the interview:

Training for Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278

The camp is great. We made a few adjustments that Dedé thought needed to be made. We are mainly training the physical part, because we believe that the fight will be very tight. I always say that the best defense always takes advantage of the attack. And that’s my strongest point about his strong point. I see this fight going very smoothly, because what he’s going to propose to me I’ve been used to doing for years, and even with my eyes closed I can develop.

3 of 5 Georgian Merab Dvalishvili is José Aldo’s next opponent in the UFC — Photo: Getty Images Georgian Merab Dvalishvili is José Aldo’s next opponent in the UFC – Photo: Getty Images

When the fight starts, everyone comes up with a strategy, but after two minutes go by, you’re in your natural state, with what you’re used to. There’s no way you can invent something. Let’s do what we’re programmed to do. When I start squeezing, I know he’s going to try to do what he knows how to do best, and that’s when I’m going to do even better.

Now the category has been shaken up, and we’re getting pretty close to the top. I saw myself fighting for the title, because I come from three good wins, and the fans asked me to do this fight. But the UFC thought it best to put in TJ Dillashaw. No problem. I beat Merab now and then I’ll be the champion, without a doubt. This is something I’ve conquered. I went back to the gym, I came step by step, winning fight after fight and growing with each event. We’re on our fourth win now, and there’s no one better ranked than me to fight for the title.

Surprise with champion Sterling?

It didn’t surprise me. Aljamain looked for a tighter fight against Petr Yan. He prepared, he had time. In the first fight he was already winning, but falling at the end of the rounds, and he could have given Petr in that fight. But in the second I knew he would do a more strategic fight, walking more on eggshells. I knew he would win the fight. And the UFC also expected that. In backstage conversations, both Dillashaw and I and Aljamain would have great chances to beat Petr Yan.

I see great favoritism for Aljamain. TJ’s been out of a fight for a long time, and without any substance he’s a harmless guy. He has good movement, but his knee is all rolled up. It’s not the same thing as the TJ of the past. I respect him as the great champion he was, but today Aljamain is in the best moment of his life, he’s strong and he’s very favorite to win.

4 of 5 TJ Dillashaw is the next challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s belt — Photo: Infoesporte TJ Dillashaw is the next challenger for Aljamain Sterling’s belt — Photo: Infoesporte

I didn’t know if I would fight him after he won the title, but I knew he would win the second fight against Petr Yan and then we would fight. It’s going to happen, and it’s also a fight where his best is my best. I fought for years and I’m used to his style. And that’s why I say I will be the champion. I already have everything that is going to happen in my mind and I know I will win.

UFC 278

August 20, in Salt Lake City (USA)

EVENT CARD (to date):

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Bantamweight: Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Middleweight: Paulo Borrachinha vs Luke Rockhold

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Alexandr Romanov

Lightweight: Leo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan vs Lucie Pudilova

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs Daniel Miojo

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng vs Jay Perrin

Welterweight: AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs Shana Young