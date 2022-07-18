Journalist gets angry with Vitinho at Flamengo and suggests that he be ‘offered’ to Botafogo: ‘Call the Textor’

Player revealed in Botafogo, Vitinho lives a bad phase in Flamengo. He was booed this Saturday, at Mané Garrincha, despite the 2-0 victory for Coritiba. for the journalist Renato Maurício Pradoa solution would be the sale to Alvinegro.

– Vitinho gives the impression that he is there out of obligation. No more! Give up on Vito. If I were Flamengo, I would call John Textor and say: ‘Friend, don’t you want to buy Vitinho? Make an offer, it doesn’t have to be big.’ The problem is that Vitinho’s contract ends at the end of the year. Soon he will be able to sign for free to leave at the end of the year, but it makes no sense for Flamengo to renew with him – complained Renato Maurício Prado, on his YouTube channel, according to the website “Torcedores.com”.

– He enters the field and it feels like he is in another dimension. His face, his insecurity… he doesn’t do anything anymore.(…) Give me five great performances by Vitinho. He can not. Bloodless player! I can’t stand a bloodless player in Flamengo. He may not be an ace, who makes a difference in the whole game, but he has to have blood! Vitinho has no blood. He enters the field looking like he fulfills a tedious obligation.

However, coach Dorival Júnior came out in defense of Vitinho and said he will not give up on him.