judge gives unfavorable decision in the case of the ex-businessman

Credit: Instagram Glove of Mason

Committed to resolving the impasse between Iran de Santana Alves and her former manager Allan Jesus, the judge ordered a conciliation hearing between the parties.

The judge maintained the previous decision, which determined that the contracts must be fully complied with until June 24, 2022. In the event of a breach of contract by both parties by this deadline, the court provides for a daily fine of BRL 10,000 .

The court decision requests that, by the fifth business day of each month, in the case file, the gross billing of the current month, in addition to the deposit of 30% in court of the billing of new contracts, with a penalty foreseen for the defendant where it provides for the blocking of the amount filed in the event of non-compliance with the decision.

In the current form, the contract between Iran Ferreira (Luva de Pedreiro) and his former manager provides for a millionaire fine to the influencer in the event of contractual termination.

Credit: Publicity Portal Norte de Notícias

Another discussion that runs in parallel is the validity of the contract, since it is alleged that Luva de Pedreiro is illiterate.

According to lawyer Juliana Fincatti Santoro, in an interview with Metrópoles, if some requirements are not met, there is the possibility of canceling the contract. Juliana says: “The illiterate person cannot be considered as incapable of expressing their will, just because they do not know how to read and write. However, the illiterate’s manifestation of willingness to contract requires the observance of additional requirements, for their own safety, under penalty of being possible the judicial annulment of the contract ”, she explains.

In another part of the interview, the lawyer informs that article 595 of the Civil Code determines that the service provision contract, when any of the parties does not know how to read or write, the instrument may be signed by request through the illiterate attorney, in addition to of two witnesses.

The case is centralized in the 2nd Civil Court of Barra and it is expected that the conciliation will allow a friendly and quick agreement, thus avoiding new developments in justice.