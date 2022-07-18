July is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month; see symptoms and risk factors – Ser Saúde

Visible bleeding in urine; discomfort when urinating, with pain and burning; increased frequency or urgency to urinate are symptoms to raise the alert of a possible bladder cancer. The organ stores the urine before being eliminated from the body.

July is marked by the awareness campaign of the early diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer. The month is dedicated to the campaign so that people, with or without a history of the disease in the family, start to seek medical advice and follow-up, in addition to performing periodic exams.

“Even in the early stages, this type of tumor can already cause some symptoms. The main symptom of the disease is visible bleeding in the urine. Another indication is discomfort when urinating. Changes such as urgency to urinate or increased urinary frequency are also symptoms that we should investigate”, warns urologist Rafael Ribeiro Meduna, a member of the board of directors of the Brazilian Society of Urology from Sao Paulo.

In more advanced cases of the disease, symptoms such as weight loss, tiredness, weakness, loss of appetite, bone pain and inability to urinate can occur – which are also common in other diseases such as urinary tract infection, benign prostate enlargement, overactive bladder and stones. in the kidneys and bladder.

Risk factors and prevention

The main risk factor for developing the disease is the cigarette, responsible for about 50% of cases. The risk is directly related to the duration and intensity of smoking.

Rafael Ribeiro Meduna Urologist and member of the board of Brazilian Society of Urology from Sao Paulo Cigarettes contain several chemical substances that are carcinogenic, that is, they induce the appearance of a tumor, and in the specific case of the bladder, after these substances are inhaled, they are absorbed by the lung and fall into the bloodstream and then be filtered by the kidney

The urine produced, explains the specialist, is “as if it were contaminated with these chemicals”. And it’s stored in the bladder and then it’s going to be stored in the bladder. “These chemical substances will spend hours there in the bladder, causing an aggression to the vesical surface, which will provide an environment for a tumor to develop in the patient”, explains Meduna.

Even people who don’t smoke but live with someone who does have an increased risk of bladder cancer.

Other associated factors, but to a lesser extent, are prolonged occupational exposure to chemicals called aromatic amines that can be carcinogenic (especially in industries) and chronic bladder irritation, such as infections and stones.

The main prevention for bladder cancer is not smoking. Workers, who are in daily contact with chemicals, must wear personal protective equipment. Healthy lifestyle habits, proper nutrition, physical exercise are also a form of prevention.

Diagnosis and treatments

In addition to the physical examination and analysis of the clinical history, to perform a diagnosis more accurate, the doctor may order some imaging tests.

The most important diagnostic test for evaluating bladder cancer is cystoscopy, with which the doctor can evaluate the inside of the patient’s bladder with a camera.

O treatment Bladder cancer is indicated according to the degree of disease, depth of tumor invasion of the bladder wall and whether it invades other organs.

In the case of early tumors, the treatment performed is transurethral resection of the bladder, known as “bladder scraping”. In some cases, this treatment may be associated with the application of drugs such as BCG, chemotherapy or immunotherapy into the bladder.

In tumors that invade the bladder musculature, radical cystectomy (removal of the entire bladder) is the most appropriate form of treatment, which may be preceded by chemotherapy in some situations. As an alternative treatment, a combination of bladder scraping, chemotherapy and radiation therapy may be used.

In general, the alternative treatment is intended for patients with many health problems who are unable to perform the complete removal of the bladder.

In the case of more advanced tumors with the presence of metastases, the most appropriate treatment is chemotherapy or immunotherapy. “The recommendation is still valid: the sooner the problem is diagnosed, the more chances of cure the patient will have”, concludes the specialist.

Impacts of the pandemic on diagnoses

The drop in the number of diagnoses worries specialists. This is because, with the pandemic, many patients stopped performing routine exams. To measure the size of the damage caused by the pandemic in the diagnosis of new cases of cancer, the Brazilian Society of Urology – São Paulo section carried out a survey in partnership with health institutions in the State of São Paulo, responsible for the care of patients in the Unified Health System. Health (SUS).

The results showed that the pandemic generated an average reduction of 26% in the number of new cases, encompassing kidney, prostate and bladder tumors, compared to diagnoses made in 2019 and 2020.

“With the whole issue of the pandemic, there was a great fear of the population, in addition to the guidance of health institutions so that there was social distance. As a result, there was an important reduction in the number of medical consultations, evaluations, exams and consequently there was a decrease in diagnoses”, regrets the doctor.

According to the National Cancer Institute José Alencar Gomes da Silva (Inca), the number of new cases of bladder cancer, estimated in 2022 for Brazil, is 7,590 cases in men and 3,050 in women.