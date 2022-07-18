Karine Teles comments on a photo that went viral and says she lives without glamour: ‘I don’t have financial stability’

Karine Teles comments on a photo that went viral on the web (Photo: Reproduction)

Actress Karine Teles played Madeleine in the remake of “Pantanal” and says that this was her most popular work so far. The 43-year-old artist has a long and renowned career in cinema, having been part of the cast of hits such as “Bacurau” (by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles) and “Que hora ela volta?” (by Anna Muylaert), but experiences for the first time the effects of the visibility that open TV provides. Despite the great exposure, she says she is far from living a glamorous life and still worries about the bills:

“I still don’t have financial stability. I can’t complain, especially in the current situation in the country. I’ve had work, but still not as often as I would call stable. I always need to be attentive and thinking about what the next job is — she says, who is from Petrópolis and started studying theater at a very young age.

Karine makes a point of showing on the networks the reality of the simple life she leads. A few weeks ago, a photo in the simple kitchen of her house made netizens see the actress as “our people”. She comments:

“It’s an attempt on my part not to frustrate anyone. I don’t want anyone looking at my profile to think my life is perfect.

On Saturday, José Leôncio goes to Rio and warns Madeleine about Jove’s disappearance (Photo: TV Globo)

His number of followers on Instagram, for example, increased considerably when he appeared on the nine o’clock soap opera. And that also had a downside. The actress says that she even stayed away from the networks for a while until she learned to deal with criticism:

“I had to understand what was going on and not take it personally. This doesn’t necessarily have to do with who is receiving these attacks. It happened to me simply because my exposure increased so much. A very large number of people started to have access to my work, which had never happened on this scale. It was a sign that my work was reaching a huge number of people.

While her face is still a novelty for telenovelas, on the big screen Karine has already come a long way, and is reaping the rewards. She was invited to participate in the broadcast of the 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix as a commentator, by Canal Brasil. The artist has already won the award. She took the screenwriter and actress trophies for the feature “Benzinho”.

— I thought it was a most honorable invitation. I’ve already been there in the place of those who are nominated, I know how they are feeling. I think my biggest contribution will be in this sense, to know the importance of the award and the repercussion of this in the life of the awarded artist — says Karine.

She still celebrates Madeleine’s success and says she feels “like she’s just starting out”, despite her years of career.

“I’ve been working for a long time, I’ve been an actress for many years. Despite having a road and having done a lot, people are getting to know my work now. I am full of energy and willingness to work hard.

