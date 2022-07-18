Kidney Disease: Know the Signs of When Your Kidney Is Not Well – 07/18/2022

Swelling, lower back pain and changes in urine are warning signs for different kidney diseases that, if left untreated, can lead to CKD (chronic kidney disease), a serious condition, and initially asymptomatic, which can lead to the loss of kidney function, organ responsible for filtering toxins from the body, transporting oxygen throughout the body, controlling blood pressure and balancing ions responsible for strengthening bones and heart.

Many people believe that just drinking water is enough to ensure good kidney health, but only a set of preventive actions can avoid an irreversible condition. According to the SBN (Brazilian Society of Nephrology), in 2040, CKD may be the 5th leading cause of death in the world, but screening, also called screeningcan prevent the disease from quickly reaching the acute phase.

“In general, patients arrive at the emergency room needing dialysis, which is very bad, because it increases morbidity and mortality. In addition, kidney stone crises, with intense pain, are also very common”, says Caroline Reigada. , nephrologist and intensive care physician at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

Dialysis is the filtration of blood with the aid of machines and transplantation, the replacement of the kidney through a living or deceased donor. Each kidney disease has its complexity. Although the symptoms are specific, prevention is common.

Simple tests, such as the level of urea and creatinine in the blood, toxins eliminated only by the kidneys, and type I urine collection, which detects the excretion of glucose, proteins and nitrites, are essential to indicate kidney problems, which may be associated with other diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

The main kidney diseases

It is the set of diseases that affect the glomeruli, which are structures made up of blood capillaries. Also called glomerulopathy or glomerulonephritis, they are divided into primary, when caused by viruses and bacteria affecting only the kidneys, or secondary, when associated with other diseases (diabetes, hepatitis, autoimmune diseases) that affect different areas of the body.

Polycystic kidney diseases are hereditary by genetic mutations and characterized by bubbles in the nephrons, the structure responsible for filtering the kidneys. They can be of two types: ADPKD (Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease), its rarest and most severe form, or ADPKD (Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease). Both can lead to CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease). Unlike nodules, which are massive, cysts are hollow, may contain fluid or air, and are benign or malignant.

Kidney cancer is a malignant tumor, with a high risk of metastasis, found in routine exams, such as abdominal ultrasound.

Also called renal calculus or kidney stone is the crystallization of mineral salts present in the urine in the form of stones, either by metabolic alteration, such as the accumulation of calcium oxalate, uric acid and calcium phosphate; inadequate diet, with the consumption of foods rich in sodium; urinary infections and low water intake. If left untreated, it can lead to hydronephrosis and pyelonephritis, with possible renal sequelae and loss of kidneys.

It is the dilation of the urinary tract (pelvis and ureter), usually by the passage of a calculus that can cause an obstruction, requiring the use of a probe or surgical procedure, which can worsen to a picture of kidney damage.

Lower urinary tract infection is restricted to the bladder (cystitis) and upper tract infection (pyelonephritis) reaches the kidneys via ascending (low urinary tract) or hematogenous (blood) pathways, and may progress to sepsis (generalized infection).

UTI (urinary tract infection) usually occurs due to contamination of bacteria present in the body, in imbalance, or through surgical procedures that are not properly sanitized. Are they: Escherichia coli, Proteus mirabilis, Enterococcus faecalis and Staphylococcus saprophyticus. When the infection becomes recurrent, being detected more than three times a year, it should be investigated.

Sepsis is the most serious infection, with a systemic inflammatory response, often with the use of mechanical ventilation, the main cause of acute kidney injury and high mortality rate.

Kidney failure is divided into AKI (acute kidney injury) and CKD (chronic kidney disease). AKI consists of a rapid decrease in renal function, usually in hospitalized people, with reduced urinary output and changes in urea and creatinine levels. It is divided into pre-renal, when it occurs due to dehydration and bleeding; renal, caused by other kidney diseases such as nephritis, sepsis and use of anti-inflammatory drugs; and post-renal, due to urinary tract obstruction. If not treated urgently, the reversible condition can become CKD.

CKD (chronic kidney disease)

It is a silent disease with a slow, progressive and irreversible condition, with a gradual loss of kidney function for at least three months, which can lead to early death due to cardiovascular complications, such as infarction.

Symptoms that your kidneys are not doing well

The first symptoms of kidney disease usually appear with the loss of 80% and 85% of organ function, but some signs such as tiredness, edema (swelling) of the lower limbs, tingling, increased blood pressure, changes in urine and blood glucose , as well as uncontrolled anemia, should be investigated. Other specific symptoms are indicative of more severe cases. Are they:

Low back pain: hydronephrosis with kidney stone obstruction or pyelonephritis

Stomach Pain: Cystitis

Fever: pyelonephritis, polycystic disease, or autoimmune diseases such as vasculitis and lupus

Metallic taste: retention of nitrogenous wastes (urea and creatinine) in AKI or advanced stage of CKD

Foamy urine: elimination of protein, which can occur due to glomerulopathies, polycystic diseases or end-stage CKD

Coca-Cola colored urine: presence of hematuria (blood) from cystitis or passing of stones or glomerulopathies or polycystic diseases or kidney cancer or rhabdomyolysis (breakdown of muscle after strenuous exercise)

Dripping urine at the end of micturition: obstruction by an enlarged prostate, in view of benign prostatic hyperplasia

Urine burning: urinary tract infection or stone passing or hypoestrogenism (falling estrogen levels at menopause)

Arrhythmia and paralysis: increased potassium in advanced CKD

Hypertension: polycystic disease or AKI or advanced stage of CKD

Itching (pruritus): excess phosphorus or retention of nitrogenous slags, in the advanced stage of CKD

Nausea and vomiting: glomerulopathy or end-stage CKD

Tremors, chest pain and shortness of breath: end stage of CKD

High fever, organ dysfunction, altered level of consciousness, hypotension, and increased heart and respiratory rate: sepsis

Decreased urinary volume, mental confusion and drowsiness: AKI

Edema and urinary changes: glomerulopathy

To reduce risks, alleviate discomfort and delay the need for artificial procedures, adequate blood pressure must be maintained; controlled diabetes; avoid the use of medications without guidance, such as NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and antihypertensives; acquire a balanced diet with reduced sodium, adequate amount of calcium, intake of fruits, vegetables and more than two liters of water, in addition to maintaining healthy lifestyle habits with regular physical activity.

Sources: Caroline Reigadanephrologist and intensive care physician at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo; Irina Antunesnephrologist and specialist in kidney transplantation at Hospital Samaritano (SP) and technical manager at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo; Letícia Jorge, nephrologist, medical coordinator at Fresenius Medical Care and specialist in glomerulopathy, at Hospital Sírio-Libanês and Hospital das Clínicas, both in São Paulo; and Fábio Sepúlvedaurologist and specialist in urinary lithiasis at Hospital Albert Einstein in São Paulo and coordinator of endourology at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and Hospital da Mulher, both in Bahia.