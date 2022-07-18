know what the first symptoms are

According to the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (INCA), liver cancer was the sixth leading cause of death among men in Brazil in 2020. In women, it was the seventh.

It is a type of malignant tumor that originates in the cells that form the liver, such as hepatocytes, bile ducts or blood vessels, and is usually quite aggressive.

Liver cancer can cause symptoms, which usually appear in the later stages of the disease, and include abdominal pain, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss, and yellow eyes.

People with fatty liver, cirrhosis of the liver or who use anabolic steroids are at greater risk of developing this cancer, which is usually identified by an imaging test of the abdomen, such as an ultrasound or CT scan, capable of detecting one or more nodules in the liver.

Treatment is done with surgery and chemotherapy, depending on the size and severity of each case, and the chances of cure are greater when the tumor is identified early, in earlier stages.

When it is no longer possible to achieve a cure for liver cancer, the survival time is approximately 5 years, but this value can vary according to the degree of development of the disease and other diseases of the patient.

Know the early symptoms of liver cancer:

Belly pain, especially on the right side of the abdomen

belly swelling

Unexplained weight loss

loss of appetite

excessive tiredness

Yellow skin and eyes

how is the treatment

In almost all cases, liver cancer is treated with surgery to remove the entire affected area. However, chemotherapy or radiation therapy may be needed before surgery to shrink the cancer and make it easier to remove.

In more severe cases, where the cancer is very developed or spreading to other organs, chemotherapy and radiation therapy can also be used only after surgery to try to eliminate the remaining cancer cells.

If there is another disease, such as cirrhosis, removing a part of the liver can be more complicated, so the doctor may recommend a liver transplant to try to achieve a cure. Understand how a liver transplant is done. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal.)