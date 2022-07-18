Learn how to consult your FGTS statement

Through the FGTS application, it is possible to consult statements, update information, check dates and much more.

Deposits from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are made in accounts linked to the worker’s name. Such balance works as a savings and brings more security to the worker in cases of dismissal and can also help in the payment of debts.

As of June this year, the Extraordinary Loot modality of the FGTS was launched by the Federal Government. Since then, all Brazilians who already had money in linked accounts have the right to withdraw up to R$1,000. The withdrawal deadline is December 15th.

Some Brazilians still have doubts about checking their account balance. For those who don’t know, FGTS amounts are automatically released and destined for a digital savings account, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

How to check the FGTS balance?

It is always important to consult the statement, even if the Extraordinary Saque has already been withdrawn, for example, to check the status of the account and payment dates. In the statement, it is possible to see in detail the launches carried out in up to 6 previous months.

To do this, simply download and access the FGTS app, available for iOS and Android. It makes it possible to change information, consult deposits and also check which service points are closest.

Check out the step-by-step guide to check the extract:

Enter your CPF and password in the application; Check the information about the FGTS available on the screen; Click on “Total FGTS Balance”; Select “Access My FGTS“; Tap on “View extract”; To issue the extract and download, simply click on “Generate PDF extract”.

Who is entitled to FGTS?

To be entitled to the Guarantee Fund, there are some requirements. Look:

Workers with a formal contract: all workers who perform their functions with contracts that comply with the norms of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) are entitled to the FGTS. Every month, 8% of the salary destined to the fund is deposited in their accounts;

Young apprentices: young people hired as apprentices are also entitled to the FGTS, however, the amount of the deposit is only 2% of the salary amount;

Domestic workers: persons performing domestic services are entitled to the Fund. However, in order for the deposit to be made, the employee must be registered with Social Security, and the employer must be registered with the INSS Special Registry. The amount corresponds to 11.2% of the gross monthly salary.

It is important to point out that the deposits are also levied on vacation pay, 13th salary, prior notice, overtime, night shifts, sick or accident leave, military services, maternity and paternity leave.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com