LeBron James joins amateur league after 11 years | nba

Just like in football, where elite players love to play naked on vacation, basketball is no different. On vacation from the NBA, LeBron James made the party of fanatical fans when he attended King Drew Magnet High School, in Los Angeles, to play in the Drew League – the most famous basketball league that mixes professional and amateur athletes in the United States. The King James has not participated in the event since 2011.
LeBron James Drew League 2022 — Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Images
Playing for the MMV Cheaters alongside DeMar DeRozan – a Los Angeles native and NBA All Star – LeBron James walked off the court with a 104-102 victory against the Black Pearl Elite. The Lakers star started off missing a three-pointer, but he lifted the crowd with a spinning dunk. In all, King James scored 42 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving was also expected for the Drew League match, but the point guard was unable to arrive on time at the scheduled time.
The Drew League began in 1973 and has become the premier basketball league mixing professional and amateur athletes with several NBA players participating annually. The NBA prohibits stars from participating in certain activities outside of the regular season, but for the Drew League, they are allowed.