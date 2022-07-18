Leo Lins’ problem is that the joke was bad

Actor Antonio Tabet participated in the UOL Interview this Monday (18) and commented on humor and politics. He explained that it is currently more difficult to make comedy because of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which he considers a competitor. He also analyzed the recent controversy involving comedian Leo Lins, who was fired for making fun of hydrocephalus and Telethon.

“There can only be one limit to humor, the law. Humor needs to be funny. Leo Lins’ problem no is talking about hydrocephalus. He can make fun of hydrocephalus. The joke just needs to be good. I found one Shitbut he has the right to tell. AND SBT has the right to send him away. Imagine, he joked about an important product, the telethon. The employer has the right to send him away”, commented tabet.

The actor understands that Leo Lins’ joke is different from cases of prejudice. “In the case of Leo Lins’ joke, making a joke is just bad taste. He’s not taking any danger. It makes the family uncomfortable, but no it’s for the joke that somebody will hit. It’s different from homophobia. Of the evils of Brazil, Leo Lins’ joke is down there”.

He also explained that it is against the Justice to intervene in these cases and defended freedom of expression in humor. Otherwise, he fears that other jokes will be censored.

“I wouldn’t make fun of a child with hydrocephalus. I don’t like it, I don’t consume it, I don’t think in that. But he thought. The problem is that this ‘can’t’ argument works the other way too. Tomorrow a guy will make fun of the evangelical church and a Feliciano will arrive saying that you can’t play with that, it’s sacred, you can’t. That’s the problem. You have to have freedom of expression,” he said. tabet.

Asked about the differences in humor in PT governments and in Bolsonaro’s current administration, Tabet said he sees the president as a competitor.

“I believe that making humor is always opposition. The difference now is that you have a competitor in the government on the issue of absurdity. A tool of humor is exaggeration. It is adapting and bringing surreal elements so that exaggeration inflames the joke. it happened countless times that we thought of a skit with the situation and ourselves said that it would never happen. And three days pass and it happens”, Tabet began.

He then cited an example of when this happened. “There was a time when there were signs that there would be people sympathetic to Nazism in the government. We thought in a sketch that a minister would be a typical Nazi, in uniform, speaking with a German accent. Northeast. We thought it would be a little too much. We gave up, spent two days and Roberto Alvim went there and replicated the Nazi speech with a soundtrack. It’s a rough government.

The actor also analyzed the situation of humor at Rede Globo, which is currently facing difficulties. He listed several errors of the station, although he emphasizes that he is not inside the station to know details.

“I think Globo went through market evaluation problems a while ago. Globo took a while to understand the internet. It spent a lot of time seeing the internet and YouTube as a competitor and not as an arm that it could stretch and take advantage of. It took a while to wake up for that. Globo could have bought Netflix. Today it could have Globoplay with a Netflix catalogue”, commented Tabet.

Another problem for Globo, according to Tabet, was abandoning children. “You have to worry about who will like you at some point. I grew up watching cartoons on Globo. You form generations with this habit. Globo simply threw away its children’s audience. It took the cartoon, focused on the owner of home and helped create a generation that started watching Galinha Pintadinha and brothers Felipe Neto and Lucas Neto on tablets. When these problems came together, you see the bill decreasing”.

Finally, in a more specific problem of humor, Tabet remembered the controversy between Marcius Melhem and Dani Calabresa. “To conclude, there was a question with Marcius Melhem, who was a meteor. Those who worked with humor knew that it was an expensive program. Despite having little space on the screen, it had a high production volume. But Globo has excellent actors and screenwriters. Unfortunately not publishes nothing and nowadays and bets on productions from outside”.

Policy

Tabet is currently part of the MyNews channel, about politics, and he made it clear what his position will be in the presidential election. He said that he grew up in a “Brizolist” environment and therefore intends to vote for Ciro Gomes, of the PDT, the same party as Leonel Brizola. But the actor is considering voting for Lula (PT) in the first round.

“I never voted for PT, for Lula, but this time I make a point of voting for any scenario that could remove Bolsonaro from power as quickly as possible. My position is very similar to that of Fábio Porchat in this case: I intend to vote for Ciro Gomes, is my first choice to vote. But if it arrives the day before and there is a chance that Bolsonaro will be defeated in the first round, I will vote for Lula”, he promised.

Bolsonaro has frequently questioned electronic voting machines, in addition to always criticizing the STF. Asked if this generates a fear of a coup in the elections, Tabet ruled it out.

“I believe he is an imbecile and in no condition to coup. Anyone who has studied history knows that in order to coup, you need to have a minimum of intelligence and political skill. He doesn’t. He has militias out there. What is he going to coup based on? Will he say that the same election that will re-elect Arthur Lira wasn’t worth it? How will he deal with the center, with the poor? And the ‘day after’ of the coup? They are so bad, so inept. clumsy and won’t be able to make a blow. I even thought of a sketch in Porta dos Fundos that is this: We made the blow and now? What do I do? What am I going to do? I have a big problem now, how are you going to solve it?” the comedian.