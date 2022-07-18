Leonardo detonates what Marrone does with Bruno and spoils the singer

Leonardo exposed Bruno and Marrone

Leonardo granted this last week an exclusive interview for the Mouse Program. On the occasion, the singer ended up exposing his new project partners: Bruno & Marrone. The duo and Poliana Rocha’s husband are doing the Cabaret together and have even recorded a brand new DVD.

During the chat with the presenter of SBT, Leonardo let slip that Marrone has been making Bruno a sucker. That’s because, according to the artist, the singer hardly lets out his voice, while Marianne’s husband makes an effort most of the time. In addition, the famous always gets half of the duo’s fee.

“The Cabaret is me, Bruno and Marrone”, said Leonardo. “What does Marrone do?”, asked Mouse. “Anything. He had a sucker named Bruno who sang to him. I used to say to him: ‘Marrone, aren’t you going to sing?’. He said: ‘No, let the little man sing’. Now he has two suckers to sing for him.”

“He earns 50%. He doesn’t open his mouth, he doesn’t sing, he doesn’t get a drop of sweat and he earns half of it ”, shot Leonardo about the singers. It is worth remembering that the duo is one of the most prestigious in Brazil. Despite not letting out his voice very often, Marrone has the prestige of great contractors.

SINGER TAKES PARTNER OUT OF THE CLOSET

Bruno and Marrone always give something to talk about when the subject is controversial. After all, known for saying what he wants, the first voice of the duo usually gets excited and ends up even embarrassing the partner.

At the time of lives, for example, the duo sank into controversy. In a presentation, Marrone advised Gusttavo Lima about the end of his relationship with Andressa Suita, who at the time were at the height of their separation, and Bruno got involved by saying that his partner had no morals to address this issue and suggested that he admit his sexuality.

“Brown you can’t talk about marriage. You have to marry a transvestite soon”, joked Bruno. However, the singer expressed his anger and retorted that his partner should dress like a woman: “Where is he? Where is he? Wear a skirt then you there”.