Leonardo exposes that he was harassed by a man, says what he did and detonates

Leonardo commented on being harassed by men in the past

Singer Leonardo gave an interview to Ale Oliveira’s channel and had a lively chat about his career, intimate life and with his way of being, he released several pearls. Like, for example, when commenting on the phase he went out with many women.

“Have you ever been courted a lot?” asked the YouTuber. In this, Leonardo took the opportunity to speak. “I’ve been harassed too much already, by many women, by men too. Not men, faggots, men who want to catch us”, said Leonardo, causing Ale Oliveira to laugh.

Then he took the opportunity to highlight that there is zero prejudice. “I’ll tell you right now, I have nothing against it, see? Never,” he said. Then he even joked with his friends. In addition, Leonardo caused fun by commenting that he thought he was more handsome before.

“Youth is a beauty on its own, right? I keep looking at the young boys there, they’re very handsome, man. And God does things very well, because you get older and everything about you gets old. The only thing left in the old man is the gum”, he said causing laughter again.

But, he said again that he likes to look at the young people around him: “Youth is too beautiful, man, I keep seeing Zé Felipe with their friends, with their friends, today he doesn’t even care anymore because he’s married to Virginia . But they are two boys.”

POLIANA EXPOSES LOVER

Poliana Rocha is often very present on social media. Whenever she finds herself alone, the wife of Leonardo makes a point of opening a question box on Instagram to interact with his followers. This weekend, for example, was no different.

As was to be expected, questions related to her marriage to Leonardo dominated the box. At the beginning of the relationship, the singer did not care at all and got involved with several women. So much so that he even had children outside of his relationship with Poliana Rocha.

Precisely because of this, Leonardo gained an unpleasant reputation. When answering a question in the box, an internet user talked about a possible lover of the singer. “Poly love you. Is it true that Leo has another wife?”, asked the follower of the mother of the countryman Zé Felipe.

The socialite’s response was surprising, since Poliana Rocha hinted that it’s no use being interested in Leonardo’s things. “If there is, please don’t tell me. I do not want to know. I’m full of love for myself. And if you know, tell her his finances are with me. Sorry,” she snapped.