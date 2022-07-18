“Let’s give it time”; Dorival “breca” euphoria for Vidal’s debut in Flamengo

O Flamengo beat Coritiba 2 x 0 at Estádio Mané Garrincha last Saturday (16) in a match valid for the tenth round of the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior has been getting along with the new coach and achieving good results, such as the classification over Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil.

The coach will be able to count on new reinforcements from this Monday (18), when the transfer window opens in Brazil. Cebolinha and Vidal were the athletes that the board of mengão brought to the coach.

Dorival Júnior spoke at a press conference after winning over the debut of Vidal, who recently arrived at the Club. The reinforcement is one of the main ones of Flamengo in the season. In addition to him, the forward Cebolinha also arrived in Gávea, and should enter the field before the Chilean player, according to Dorival Júnior: “We are already counting on him immediately, he will be with us or acting or entering, suddenly. He also goes through an adaptation process. .”

“Vidal is still early, very early. Let’s not create anticipated expectations, ” so that he is conditioned, he knows all the processes. So that we still have conditions. We need to be calm with him, above all we respect everything that was determined by the physical and scientific department of the club”, he said.

Playing at Mané Garrincha Stadium, Flamengo will face Juventude in the next round of the Brazilian Championship, on Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm. It is worth remembering that Mengão is playing two more competitions in addition to the national tournament: Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.