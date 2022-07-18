Love and Thunder drops 68%, but remains at the top of the US box office

not surprisingly, Thor: Love and Thunder maintained its leading position at the US box office in its second weekend, grossing an additional $46 million and amassing a total of $233 million domestically. Unusual, on the other hand, was its drop in revenue. overcoming Doctor Strange 2 (which dropped 67% from the first to the second week in theaters), the Taika Waititi film had a 68% decline [via Variety].

The new Marvel feature follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the midst of a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: ​​Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).

ranking

The second place at the US box office also remained the same as the previous week, with the animation Minions 2: The Origin of Gru grossing another $26 million for a total of $262 million. Third place went to the debut of A Place Far Away From Here, which hit $17 million in its first week. The adaptation of the book by Delia Owens starring Daisy Edgar-Jones opens in Brazil in September.

Check out the full ranking below: