Love and Thunder drops 68%, but remains at the top of the US box office

not surprisingly, Thor: Love and Thunder maintained its leading position at the US box office in its second weekend, grossing an additional $46 million and amassing a total of $233 million domestically. Unusual, on the other hand, was its drop in revenue. overcoming Doctor Strange 2 (which dropped 67% from the first to the second week in theaters), the Taika Waititi film had a 68% decline [via Variety].
The new Marvel feature follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the midst of a midlife crisis in its 1500+ years. In his journey of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, he will meet his lover and also a new extremely lethal adversary: Gorr, the Caniceiro of the Gods (Christian Bale).
ranking
The second place at the US box office also remained the same as the previous week, with the animation Minions 2: The Origin of Gru grossing another $26 million for a total of $262 million. Third place went to the debut of A Place Far Away From Here, which hit $17 million in its first week. The adaptation of the book by Delia Owens starring Daisy Edgar-Jones opens in Brazil in September.
Check out the full ranking below:
1
1
Thor: Love and Thunder
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$46.0
two
two
Minions 2: The Origin of Gru
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$ 26.0
3
3
A Place Far Away From Here
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$17.0
4
4
Top Gun: Maverick
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$ 12.0
5
5
Elvis
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$7.6
6
6
The Legendary Warrior Dog
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$6.2
7
7
the black phone
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$5.3
8
8
Jurassic World: Dominion
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$4.9
9
9
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$1.9
10
10
lightyear
Box office
July 15th to 17th
$1.3
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo