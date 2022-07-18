Luís Castro explains ‘controversial’ answers, praises the crowd and highlights Botafogo’s project: ‘I got excited and came to a construction, it’s not with a magic wand’

At the press conference after the 1-0 defeat against Atlético-MG, this Sunday (7/17), Luís Castro was asked about answers that generated some controversy on other occasions, such as when he spoke of a possible departure from the Botafogo. Motivated in the position, the coach credited the controversies and the misunderstandings and guaranteed to remain confident in the project.

– Each answer has a context. If you take it loosely, you will see a set of inconsistencies. In context, it makes more sense. I explain each of my words. Project cannot depend on people, it must depend on project. If people leave, others with the same profile must enter. That’s why I talk with or without me, the project has to live on its own. It aims at the growth of the club, through playing, squad, academy (base), new spaces, linking the academy with team A, structures and social growth, with more fans, more fans. Today he supported us from start to finish and said goodbye with applause, because he recognized that the players gave themselves completely and that the result was an injustice. Congratulations to the fans and the players, it was fantastic, they said it’s not just the result that counts, it’s the work. This is to defend Botafogo and the future of Botafogo, stability is being created for the project – highlighted Castro.

The coach also left no doubt that he intends to remain at the club, as he said on Thursday, when he said he wants to fulfill the contract.

– At the last press conference I was very clear. Do you know why I answered that? Because there was a colleague of yours who meant that I was clinging to my seat. I said I’m not clinging to anything, had a context. A question cannot be a threat to the coach, it has to be asked with respect, as I answer, with eye to eye. It’s only respect I want, nothing more. It’s okay to demand that I leave, but let it be with respect. If we don’t respect ourselves, what will this world be like? All human beings deserve to be respected. People didn’t realize that this is not a problem for a coach, we are in the market constantly, we leave here, we go there, careers speak for themselves. My goal when I came to Botafogo, there was not only Botafogo, there were other solutions… Contrary to what they say, people work for money, they also sell their work. I could sell it at a higher price. But I came to Botafogo because I was very excited to work in a historic club, where great players played and in a project different from the others. I really hope it’s a construction project, not a magic wand. I feel that the fans are understanding what the project is, although we all know that we need points for the Botafogo project – admitted the coach, who believes that the fans respond to what is presented.

– The believe it or not gauge will not be in the number of people coming to the stadium. A fan is always a fan. It is what comes, what does not come, what is or is not in Brazil, what is sick watching on TV. There is respect for everyone and for freedom. I learned what it is when I was 12 years old in Portugal. It’s about choosing what we believe. It’s not because there aren’t so many people in the stadium that they don’t believe. When the results are not so good, naturally people move away, as well as they come more with the good results, which attract. We, club professionals, always have to be on the job and have a lot of ambition to represent. Today was a bad result, but we worked hard. Congratulations to the players and fans, who made a very good union, and believed until the end, against the team that fights for the Brasileirão title – he added.