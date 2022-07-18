Luiza Trajano is the target of attacks by the Bolsonarista militia after recording video calling customers to her store

Attacks make fun of the businesswoman and also support the closing of the company

247 – The Bolsonarista militia woke up this Monday (18) ready to attack Luiza Trajano, one of the biggest businesswomen in the country and owner of Magazine Luiza, now called Magalu.

After it came to light that the company is facing a moment of crisis and the businesswoman recorded a video offering credit to new customers, the Bolsonaristas mocked the situation and also rooted for the company to close its doors.

Bolsonaristas are also infuriated by the fact that Trajano has promoted selective processes with a quota for blacks.

>> In the midst of the economic crisis in the country, Luiza Trajano leaves the Forbes list of billionaires

In one of the comments, a Bolsonarista fired: “Magalu opens trainee vacancies only for blacks; salary is R$ 6.8 thousand. Magalu has opened applications for its 2022 trainee program, which repeats last year’s format and will only accept black candidates. 2021. Call the selected ones to save the ship!”.

“#Magalu not even for free. That’s the tweet. Good Monday for non-lacradores”, said a putro extremist.

