Maiara and Maraisa win 1st season of the duo on The Voice Kids

Maiara and Maraisa arrived at The Voice Kids on the right foot. The participant sponsored by the duo won the 2022 season of the TV Globo music competition. The grand final aired this Sunday (7/17) and had Isis Testa as the victor. She won over the public and came out on top with 43.65% of the votes.

Born in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Isis is 10 years old. With the victory, she takes home the prize of R$ 250 thousand, in addition to a career management contract with the Universal Music label. The little girl played in the final with Isadora Pedrini and Mel Grebin.

The 2022 season of The Voice Kids was the first to have Maiara and Maraisa among the coaches. Isis’ victory makes the duo’s debut in the competition even more remarkable.

