Maiara and Maraisa win 1st season of the duo on The Voice Kids

Maiara and Maraisa arrived at The Voice Kids on the right foot. The participant sponsored by the duo won the 2022 season of the TV Globo music competition. The grand final aired this Sunday (7/17) and had Isis Testa as the victor. She won over the public and came out on top with 43.65% of the votes.

Born in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Isis is 10 years old. With the victory, she takes home the prize of R$ 250 thousand, in addition to a career management contract with the Universal Music label. The little girl played in the final with Isadora Pedrini and Mel Grebin.

Maiara and Maraisa RED Maiara and MaraisaGlobe/Play maraisa-emotion-thevoice-marilia Maraisa gets emotional when remembering Marília Maiara and Maraisa (Reproduction: Instagram) Maiara and MaraisaMaiara and Maraisa (Reproduction: Instagram) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, moves away from social networks (Reproduction: Instagram) They perform in Bariri this Friday (17/6)Playback / Instagram Maiara & Maraisa Maiara and MaraisaGlobe/Disclosure 0

The 2022 season of The Voice Kids was the first to have Maiara and Maraisa among the coaches. Isis’ victory makes the duo’s debut in the competition even more remarkable.

Watch the video with the winning performance

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.