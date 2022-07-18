Maiara cries and comments about singing Elis Regina in the Final of ‘The Voice Kids’: ‘It was challenging’ | 2022

Maiara and Maraisa surprised at The Voice Kids Final by performing live on the show with a very different repertoire from what fans are used to: the sisters sang a medley of hits that were immortalized in the voice of none other than Elis Regina. To the sound of “Fascinação”, “Romaria” and “Maria Maria”, they moved the audience (and were moved too!). In the program, Isis Testa was crowned the great champion, moving even more with the hearts of the duo and, in the exclusive live of the Gshow that happened soon after, Maiara took the opportunity to comment on what this moment means to her.
Maiara and Maraisa sing `Fascination (Fascination)’, ‘Romaria’ and ‘Maria Maria’
“That, for me, is very difficult. There must be people who are watching there and thinking: ‘Oh, she managed to do it!’. My friends ask a lot”, he explained, remembering the beginning of his career in music. “We studied singing and I sang a lot of MPB in bars. But when I started to sing sertanejo, I started to live a lot with the songs they play today”.
Maiara cries when talking about the importance of singing Elis Regina on ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Gshow
Emotional, Maiara confessed that she ends up saving these songs just for moments of intimacy:
It’s a place of mine where I still preserve myself a lot… I said: ‘I have to free myself from this, people have to see this’. It’s like I’m singing a part of my intimate, very intimate. For me, it was challenging today.
— Maiara
Now that she’s managed to break that barrier, she’s already making bolder plans for her next professional projects (and we’re grateful!):
Now I’m going to do this more often, I think we have to record a project for Elis.
— Maiara
