Man arrested for illegal practice of medicine in Paraipaba is a soldier of the Ceará Military Police

The 34-year-old false doctor arrested in the act at the municipal hospital of Paraipaba, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, on Saturday night, 17, is a soldier of the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE). The man, identified as Khlisto Sanderson Ibiapino de Albuquerque, is from Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte.

The information is contained in the Police Information System (SIP) occurrence form, to which THE PEOPLE had access, and were confirmed by the Comptroller General of Discipline of the Public Security and Penitentiary System (CGD). The agency instituted a disciplinary procedure to investigate the conduct of the military in the administrative area.

THE PEOPLE found that Khlisto would be assigned to the 2nd Military Police Company of the 23rd Military Police Battalion, in São Gonçalo do Amarante, also in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. In the statement he gave to the police, he claimed that he had been on leave from military activities for over a year. The removal, however, does not exempt him from possible disciplinary punishment.

In a statement, the Military Police of Ceará reported that Khristo “is on leave from his activities through leave for health treatment”. The corporation also said that it is producing a functional report on the military to support the disciplinary procedure instituted by CGD.

At the custody hearing, held this Sunday, 17, the Judiciary revoked the arrest in the act and granted provisional release to the military. During the hearing, the suspect claimed that he had studied medicine in Paraguay, but admitted that he did not take the ‘revalidation’ test, an essential requirement for the practice of medicine in Brazil by professionals trained abroad.

Even with the confession of illegality, the Justice considered that the arrest would be an excessive punishment given the history of the military’s conduct. The Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) also agreed to the granting of freedom.

According to the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS), the case will continue to be investigated by the Municipal Police Station of Paraipaba. Khlisto was arrested while performing care at the Municipal Hospital. The case was denounced by the mayor of the city, Ariana Aquino, who received anonymous information about the alleged falsification of the professional record presented by the man. She then reported the situation to the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia, also in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza.

Before the arrival of the police, Ariana Aquino went to the health unit accompanied by municipal guards and gave the suspect a voice of arrest. Then, with the presence of the Civil Police, the man was handcuffed, placed in a vehicle and taken to the Police Station.

The Penal Procedural Code (CPP) of Brazil provides that any Brazilian citizen can give a voice of arrest to someone who is flagrantly committing some type of illegality. The act can occur even without the presence of the police authority.

To THE PEOPLE, the Paraipaba City Hall press office reported that the suspect signed medical prescriptions using a stamp registered in the name of a professional registered with the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio Grande do Norte (CRM-RN). The practice, if confirmed, constitutes a crime of ideological falsehood. Management further stated that Khristo was not an employee of the municipality. He would be in the hospital replacing the on-call worker who had officially been scheduled to perform the care.

According to article 282 of the CPC, the irregular exercise of health professions such as a doctor, dentist or pharmacist, subjects offenders to detention from six months to two years, in addition to a fine, if it is proven that the crime was committed with the objective of of making a profit.

