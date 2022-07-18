Man arrested in RJ suspected of raping his stepdaughter and keeping her in private prison for 2 years | Rio de Janeiro

Civil police officers from the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women in Duque de Caxias (Deam-Caxias) arrested, this Sunday (17), a man suspected of rape and keep her 11-year-old stepdaughter in prison .

The investigation found that the victim spent at least the last two years stuck at home. During that time, she became pregnant and the baby was born last week in a hospital in Caxias.

That’s how the police found out about the case and started the investigation. the delegate Fernanda Fernandesholder of Deam-Caxias, said that the girl was only taken to the health unit because, probably, there were complications in the postpartum period.

“They [padrasto e mãe da menina] they had to request help from SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) because there must have been some complication. The two went to the hospital and we received a call”, detailed Fernanda Fernandes.

Overheard by the police, the couple claimed that the girl was raped by a gunman about 9 months ago. To Deam’s agents, the stepfather and mother told that the child had no belly and, supposedly, they they only found out about the pregnancy on the day of delivery.

The investigators suspect that the child was being kept in hiding because he was repeatedly abused by his stepfather. The investigation even pointed out that the girl’s birth took place at home.

The girl’s stepfather, suspected of raping her, was detained by Deam-Caxias agents near the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital, where she and the baby she gave birth to are hospitalized.

Before getting the Justice to decree the temporary detention, the police had already requested that protective measures be determined for the minor. However, only her stepfather was prevented from visiting her.

Violence against women: how to ask for help

According to the delegate’s explanation, the girl’s mother was not arrested, but is also being investigated. Initially, due to intellectual abandonment, since the child has not been to school for two years.

With the hospital, investigators discovered that the child’s anus had been violated and there were scars from previous violence. For the police, the abuse may have started even before the pregnancy.

This led the agents to suspect that rapes were recurrent and committed by people close to the family of the child, as witnesses pointed out that the girl was not seen leaving the house.

When first heard from the stepfather, he agreed to do a DNA test, but when a police team went to his house, the man changed his mind. He justified it by saying that he would need to talk to his wife, the victim’s mother, which caused the police officers to be surprised.