Man dies and three others are injured after shooting in Itabira, in the Central Region of MG | Minas Gerais

One person died and three were injured after being shot in Itabira, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais. the crime happened this Sunday morning (17).

According to the incident report, two suspects were on a black motorcycle, and one of them fired shots at a carwhere were five men.

Even injured, the driver went to the parking lot of the Civil Police Station, on Avenida Professor Li Guerra, where he asked for help. The suspects who were on the motorcycle managed to escape.

A 41-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. He was identified as Welton de Almeida Figueiredo.

The injured are a 24-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 29-year-old third. Everyone went rescued and taken to the city hospital.

Also according to the PM, one of the victims is involved in drug trafficking. Another would have participated in a homicide on May 5, 2016.

The Military Police said that the perpetrators of the crime have not yet been identified and the motivation of the crime is not known.

Forensics found 9mm caliber ammunition shells. The weapons used by the suspects were not located.

Young man was killed at the Itabira Winter Festival

On Sunday night (17), also in Itabira, an 18-year-old, identified as Marcelo Marques Fonseca, was shot dead during the Winter Festival, in Praça Aerão.

Witnesses reported the name of the alleged shooter to police. One of them said that victim and perpetrator of the homicide had a friction because a girl would have ended her relationship with Marcelo and showed interest in the suspect.

Police searched but could not find the perpetrator.