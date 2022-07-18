Man posing as a doctor is arrested in the act in Paraipaba

The Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly practiced medicine illegally in Paraipaba, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF). The suspect, identified as Khlisto Sanderson Ibiapino de Albuquerque, was approached by agents while attending the Municipal Hospital.

The case was denounced by the mayor of the city, Ariana Aquino, who received anonymous information about the alleged falsification of the professional record presented by the man. She then reported the situation to the Metropolitan Police Station of Caucaia, also in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. Before the arrival of the police, Aquino went to the health unit accompanied by municipal guards and gave the suspect a voice of arrest. The moment was recorded by aides to the mayor. In the video, Khristo is quite surprised by the approach.

See the video

After the arrival of the Civil Police agents, the alleged man was handcuffed, placed in a vehicle and taken to the Caucaia Police Station. According to the press office of the Paraipaba City Hall, the suspect signed medical prescriptions using a stamp registered in the name of a professional with active registration with the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio Grande do Norte (CRM-RN). The practice, if confirmed, constitutes a crime of ideological falsehood.

Also according to the municipal management, Khristo was not an employee of the municipality. He would be in the hospital replacing the on-call officer officially assigned to perform the calls. At the time of arrest, adds the City Hall, the suspect would have denied illegal activity. He justified that he graduated in medicine outside the country, but did not present evidence to the police.

THE PEOPLE requested more information about the case from the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS). Through a note, the folder informed that the case will be investigated by the Municipal Police Station of Paraipaba. He also stated that in addition to the possible tampering with the professional record, the man would also have presented a forged identity document.

