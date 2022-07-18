Man survives 18 hours at sea thanks to boys lost ball

Thanks to a small ball lost by children on the beach, tourist Ivan, 30, survived 18 hours at sea in Greece.

After being swept away by a strong current, the man found the toy and clung to it until he was found and rescued.

“Luckily, I saw the ball floating towards me and held onto it. She kept me alive,” said Ivan.

Except after 18 hours

The North Macedonian tourist had been washed out to sea off the coast of Kassandra. He was declared lost at sea after several hours of searching for friends.

Ivan was pulled out of the water on the 10th.

It was 18 hours of anguish at sea, but thanks to the ball he managed to stay afloat until help arrived.

Sadly, the most recent reports say that Ivan’s friend Martin Jovanovski, who was also swept away by the currents, is still missing.

the owners of the ball

Coincidentally, the mother of the boys who lost the toy saw the story on TV and introduced herself.

The ball had been lost on June 30 by brothers 11-year-old Tryphon and 6-year-old Thanos on the beach at Evgatis on the Greek island of Lemnos.

See that nothing happens by chance!

A tourist has survived being swept out to sea thanks to just a small inflatable ball 🌊🏐 Let’s get into it 👇https://t.co/HWmTChvQDf — Metro (@MetroUK) July 14, 2022

With information from World by the Minute