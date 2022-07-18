Manchester United disburses BRL 300 million and closes with a big name for the season

Fearing the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United went to the market and announced their first major signing for the European football season. This is Lisandro Martínez, a former Ajax player. On social media, the Premier League club confirms the agreement with Ajax.

Lisandro Martínez worked with Tem Hag in the days of Ajax and, therefore, an agreement between the parties was sealed. The pair will now join in English football, and Lisandro is expected to start alongside Frenchman Varane, leaving England’s Maguire on the bench.

The deal between Man United and Ajax is valued at 55 million euros (R$ 300 million at the current price). In the agreement, there are clauses that can increase the value to 65 million euros (games, achievements, etc.). Lisandro is the Old Trafford giant’s first major signing of the season.

Manchester United is still keeping an eye on the market in search of more names. The idea is to reinforce Ten Hag’s team as much as possible for the disputes in the season. In the Europa League, making a good Premier League is the club’s priority.