Maraisa cut her hair for the Final of 'The Voice Kids': 'First time I wear it short' | 2022

Luuuuz on the catwalk, here she comes! 🤩 Maraisa arrived with everything for the grand final of The Voice Kids. The singer, who debuted as a coach this season alongside her sister, Maiara, is now ready to live, for the first time, the emotions of a reality decision. And she nailed the look! 👏👏👏 In the dressing room, while making the last adjustments to the look to go on stage, she showed that she cut her hair especially for this gala afternoon.

First time I wear short hair like this. I cut it now! It was before I got here, I was even a little late. I said, ‘If it’s good, good. If it doesn’t stay, it goes like this the same way!

— Maraisa

See the before and after of Maraisa!

Maraisa changes her look for the Final of ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Globo

And the new look gave something to talk about… 😍

Public reverberates Maraisa’s new look — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Public reverberates Maraisa’s new look — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Public reverberates Maraisa’s new look — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Public praises Maraisa’s new look — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

