Maria Lina claims to have lost 14 kilos after going through a ‘grieving process’: “I started working out again”

The digital influencer Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of Whindersson Nunes with whom she had a child who died a month after giving birth, revealed that she lost 14 kilos since the pregnancy of the child, João Miguel, last year. She used her social media to tell how she has been doing to get back to her pre-pregnancy shape and shared her before and after.

In the Stories of her official Instagram account, she revealed that she feels more beautiful now that she has regained her physical shape. She responded to an internet user, who asked her about having lost weight. “I gained a lot of weight during pregnancy, 16 kilos in total. I was always skinny. Then, when I got silicone and got pregnant, my chest got huge. I went through the grieving process and wasn’t able to get back to my weight and take care of myself”, she revealed.

Maria Lina said that this year she managed to take care of her health again: “I started to take care of myself more. I went back to working out, reduced the sugar a lot, stopped ordering so much delivery. Today I’m 50 kilos, weight close to what I had before getting pregnant “, he commented, adding that he doesn’t intend to lose more weight, just work out a little more and gain lean mass.

The influencer reveals that she prefers to be skinny and, as she always had a thin waist, she missed it a lot: “Today I feel more beautiful and I even like to dress up more […] I’m not saying how no one should be, or that no one has to think it’s good. If you love yourself with more weight, keep going. If you love yourself thinner, love yourself the way you want. We have to be happy for us. What others think doesn’t matter,” he advised.