Mariana Ximenes tells details about her character in ‘Turma da Mônica: A Série’

Very soon, fans of comics created by Maurício de Sousa will have a program to call their own, with the premiere of ‘Monica’s Gang – The Series‘, original content Globoplaywhich premieres next Thursday (7/21).

In addition to the already famous characters, the plot also has news, which are Carminha and her mother, Madame Frufru, who will be played by the actress. Mariana Ximenes.

“She is an overprotective, perfectionist, methodical mother who ‘judges’ people. Bringing her to life was a lot of fun, as was getting into the character’s universe, finding a suitable ‘tone’ for her, whose characterization and costumes also helped me compose her.”it says Mariana.

“In my childhood, I was fanatical about Monica’s Gang. Every Sunday, my grandfather would present me and my brother with comic books. Take life more lightly and, above all, enjoy your daughter more!”says the actress says that participating in the series caused affective memories to emerge, related to the comics of Maurício de Sousa.

It all starts in ‘Monica’s Gang – The Series‘ with the arrival of Madame Frufru and her daughter, Carminha, at Rua do Limoeiro. The gang becomes the main suspect of sabotaging the newly arrived girl’s party, with the right to an investigation conducted by Denise, the biggest gossip in the neighborhood.

‘Monica’s Gang – The Series‘ has Giulia Benite, Kevin Vecchiato, Laura Rauseo and Gabriel Moreira back as Mônica, Cebolinha, Magali and Cascão. Other characters from the universe of Mauricio de Sousalike Titi, Marina and Franjinha also appear.

