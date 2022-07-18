Marinho ‘gets information’ about the arrival of a target coveted by Flamengo and fans shake the web with a response

The soap opera between Wallace and Flamengo should have a happy ending this week – that’s what the midfielder himself says, who seems optimistic about his arrival at Ninho do Urubu. Last Sunday (17), the midfielder commented on a photo posted by the red-black striker, who asked him: “already arrived?”, about his coming to Flamengo.

The Udinese athlete, in turn, anticipated his arrival and replied “not long”. However, he deleted the comment after the phrase went viral on the internet. It is worth remembering that the 27-year-old midfielder already has an agreement with Flamengo, which is now negotiating the purchase of the athlete with the Italian club that owns his economic rights.

Wallace was hired for 6 million euros when he arrived at Udinese in 2019. To have the midfielder in their midfield, Flamengo agreed to pay the same amount, equivalent to R$ 32.6 million at the current price, for 70% of the player rights. While forwarding the outcome of the negotiation with the Italians, the Flemish board has already settled the salary issue and contractual terms with Wallace.

The player has already expressed his desire to defend the Mais Querido last Friday (15), when representatives of the player went to Italy to secure the deal with the Cariocas. The agreement between Flamengo and Wallace provides for a four-year contract, so the midfielder has a contract valid until 2026.