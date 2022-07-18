Matheus Pereira’s father encourages Botafogo fans when talking about negotiation

If on the side of Al-Hilal negotiation is treated as difficultthe crowd of Botafogo gained an ingredient to cheer up with a possible arrival of Matheus Pereira to the club. In a video that circulates on social networks, and confirmed by THROW!Alexandre, the player’s father, says he is “very close” to playing for Alvinegro.

In the images, a man appears approaching Matheus Pereira’s father and asks about the negotiation between the midfielder and Botafogo. Alexander responds optimistically.

– It’s almost there. Little is missing, she says.

NEGOTIATIONS FOLLOW

Recently, Glorioso made a new proposal by Matheus Pereira. The Asian team, however, does not intend to facilitate the negotiation

The format desired by Glorioso is a loan with an option to buy, the same proposal that Botafogo made the first time – and had been refused by Al-Hilal. Alvinegro increased the values.

The Saudis want 20 million euros (R$ 108 million, at the current price) for the athlete, which would make him the biggest signing in the history of Brazilian football. It is worth remembering that they paid 18 million euros to take him out of West Bromwich-ING in 2021 and they don’t want to have any losses.

Despite the distance in relation to values, Botafogo tries to bet on the issue involving the player himself to do well in the business. Matheus Pereira is unmotivated and doesn’t want to stay in Saudi Arabia.