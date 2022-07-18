Mayor arrests military police officer posing as a doctor in a hospital in Ceará | Ceará

A military police officer was arrested on Saturday night (16) in Paraipaba, Ceará, suspected of illegally exercising the profession of doctor. The mayor of the city, Ariana Aquino, ordered the arrest of the fake professional, who left the hospital in handcuffs. (Watch the video above).
The fake professional is not trained in medicine and used the registration with the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) of someone else, according to witnesses.
The Secretary of Public Security stated that Khlisto Sanderson Ibiapino de Albuquerque, 34, was booked in flagrante delicto for the crimes of illegal practice of medicine and false identity. He was arrested at the Paraipaba Municipal Hospital.
The moment of arrest was recorded on video. Mayor Ariana Cordeiro Façanha Aquino gave the false doctor a voice of arrest accompanied by municipal guards and civil police.
“We received complaints that you are practicing medicine illegally. So I am giving you an arrest warrant. We called the police, we received a complaint that you were practicing medicine illegally. The CRM is not yours , and we called the police, she is here”, said the mayor at the time of the arrest.
Khlisto is a soldier of the Military Police of Ceará and is also responsible for domestic violence against women in the District of Fortaleza, in 2020, suspected of assaulting a woman in the city of Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte.
The g1 contacted the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Ceará (Cremec) asking about the role of the false doctor, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.
According to article 282 of the Brazilian penal code, “exercising, even free of charge, the profession of doctor, dentist or pharmacist, without legal authorization or exceeding its limits” can be sentenced to imprisonment from six months to two years. .
If the crime is committed for profit, a fine is imposed.
