MD 14 years! TAP Miles&GO offers up to 50% bonus on card points transfer

It’s Best Destinations’ 14th Anniversary! And to celebrate together with us, TAP Miles&GO is offering up to 50% bonus to customers who transfer points from selected credit cards to the program only until tomorrow (19/07).

The offer is exclusive to TAP Miles&GO Club customers (or sign during the campaign period) and send points from C6 Bank cards, Porto Seguro cards, Itaucard cards (including Iupp), Banco Pan and Caixa cards. Unfortunately, the Livelo was out in this campaign.

How the bonus will be calculated

Unlike other Portuguese program campaigns, this time the bonus will be calculated according to the signed TAP Miles&GO Club plan.

The bonus will only be offered for the first 100 thousand points transferred and will be credited to the participant’s account within 7 working days after the end of the promotion.

The accumulated points will be valid for 3 years while the bonus points will be valid for up to 23 months.

We know that this is by far not the most aggressive offer offered by the program. But considering that the program’s last transfer promotion took place several months ago, it could be an opportunity for someone who was looking to send points for a redemption.

Remembering that the offer is exclusive to Club members and that points sent from Livelo do not participate.

Check out more on the promotion website.

