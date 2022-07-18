Crimea is of particular strategic importance to Russia as it includes the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet.

247 – Russian Security Council Vice President Dmitry Medvedev, former president of the Republic, said on Sunday that the failure to recognize Russian control over Crimea by Ukraine and Western powers represents a “systemic threat” to Russia. Russia and that an external attack on the region will provoke a response, reports Reuters.

Crimea returned to Russia in 2014 after the coup d’état supported by Western powers.

In the case of an attack on Crimea, Medvedev was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying: “Judgment Day will come very fast and hard.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Interfax news agency quoted Medvedev as telling veterans of the Second World War: “If any other country, be it Ukraine or the NATO countries, believes that Crimea is not Russian, then this is a systemic threat to us”.

“This is a direct and expressed threat, especially considering what happened to Crimea. Crimea has returned to Russia,” said Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a Ukrainian military intelligence officer, was asked Saturday in a televised interview whether HIMARS could be used on targets in Crimea. He said that Russia carried out attacks on Ukrainian territory from the Crimea and the Black Sea, and therefore these were also justified targets.

