Meet ESG, the profession of the moment with salaries of R$ 15 thousand

Do you know the acronym ESG? In English, it refers to the terms andnvironmental, social and governance. This is the profession of the moment. The high demand for qualified people to assume certain functions has guaranteed good salaries. Understand what it takes to be an ESG.

This professional is today one of the most sought after by the market. corporate, mainly by large companies that already understand the importance of reconciling attention to environmental, social and governance issues. The profession gained even more strength after 2005, when it was mentioned during a report by the United Nations (UN).

ESG: the profession of the moment

Under the ESG concept, companies earn more by effectively caring about the whole. This includes the environment and the care of people inside and outside organizations. It also includes those who invest, as well as suppliers, customers and the community as a whole.

In other words, according to the concept highlighted by the UN, a business needs to be sustainable environmentally and socially to be profitable and very successful.

Companies have already felt the difference in practice, so much so that today the world’s largest businesses have changed the way they measure profits and results.

And those who invest in this area have done well. Even because there are few professionals working in the area. The number reaches just over 16,000, according to a report by the CFA Institute.

Because of this, those who bet on ESG can get good remuneration, in addition to facing less competition in the selection processes due to the lack of trained workers. The average salary varies between R$15,000 and R$25,000. That’s why ESG is seen as the profession of the moment.

And there’s more: in many cases it is not necessary to have experience in the area to start work. Mainly because it is a more recent profession, but it is clear that knowledge and a lot of study to act are being demanded.