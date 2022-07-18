Meeting with ambassadors aims at technical debate, says Bolsonaro

The president said that no member of Brazil’s technical staff should participate in the meeting

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared this Sunday (July 17, 2022) that the meeting with ambassadors to talk about the electoral system will be “something technical”. The meeting was convened by the Chief Executive to discuss electronic voting machines and the latest elections. According to him, 40 representatives of embassies have confirmed their presence at the meeting, which will take place on Monday (July 18).

Bolsonaro decided to hold the meeting after TSE president Edson Fachin attended an event with diplomats about this year’s elections and the Brazilian electoral system. The president stated that Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira should also participate.

Watch (2min28s):

“It will be something technical. Because Minister Fachin and the [ministro Luís Roberto] Barroso went abroad to criticize the President of the Republic, give a lecture on how to overthrow the president and say that I am attacking democracy. We want transparency”, he said in an interview with journalists in front of Palácio da Alvorada.

Fachin was invited to meet with diplomats on Monday, but declined. He stated that the “duty of impartiality” prevents him from going. Bolsonaro said he wants to talk to the minister to “put an end to” on the issue of elections.

According to the president, the government wants to agree a meeting of technicians from the Armed Forces with members of the TSE. “We, from the beginning, want meetings between technical groups […] Looks like they’re ready in 15 days. That is, they are stretching the rope until a moment comes where you can’t do anything else, then you have to accept their proposal“, said.

Despite claiming that the debate with diplomats will be “technician”, Bolsonaro said that government officials in the area of ​​cyber defense should not attend. “This team won’t be there tomorrow because there’s no point in discussing technical things with them, with the ambassadors“, said.

He declared that he will present to the ambassadors details of the 2018 PF (Federal Police) secret investigation into an attack hacker to the TSE. In August of last year, the court sent a crime report to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for the leaking of an investigation by the president.

O Power 360 found that the agenda in the invitation sent to the ambassadors is not clear. The text speaks in a “meeting of the President of the Republic with Heads of Diplomatic Mission”. The meeting is not yet included in Bolsonaro’s official agenda for Monday (July 18).

In addition to the Defense Minister, the Chief Executive said that other government ministers and General Braga Netto, likely vice president for reelection, should also participate.

Court presidents were also invited, but are not expected to attend. O Power 360 found that, in addition to Fachin, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, will also not attend the meeting; the president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Ana Arraes, who is out of Brasília; and the president of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Humberto Martins.

Mercosur

The Chief Executive stated that he could still decide to go to Paraguay on Thursday (July 21) for a meeting of Mercosur leaders. He had announced that he would not, but stated that he is “prone” to go and which helpers try to convince him.

“In fact, everything can change. They’re trying to convince me, there’s almost an avalanche of people“, said. If you decide to go, the forecast is that you will make a “roundabout”, returning to Brazil on the same day.