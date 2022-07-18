Meme girl “Chloe” announces departure from social networks: remember

In 2013, a 2-year-old girl named Chloe Clem went viral on social media with a video of her looking indifferently at her crying sister. Now, the young woman’s mother has announced that she will step away from social media.

Through a post on Instagram, aimed at the Brazilian people, Chloe Clem’s mother informed that she will no longer update the content of the platforms, in order to respect her daughter’s growth.

“Hello, beautiful fans! First I would like to thank you for everything. From day one, our Brazilian fans have been everything to the Clem family, especially Lily and Chloe. We love you very, very much. For the girls, it’s been a long ten years in the public eye. We were able to do some wonderful things and meet the most amazing people.”

“I’ve thought about this a lot over the last few months and I think we’re going to take a significant break from social media. I want Chloe to be a normal kid and not have the pressures of posting or worrying about how many likes and followers she has. After all, none of that really matters. She is almost 12 years old! She’s going to be in high school soon (crazy!) and I want her to be able to consent and control what goes out on the internet. I want her to be a normal child and live life on her own terms.”

“I was never a stage mom and I never pushed Chloe and Lily to fame. We did it because it was fun and enjoyable, and the memories we build are priceless. The way the world is today, I’m afraid to make my children so accessible in the future. What’s done is done and Chloe’s meme will live in infamy and that makes me so happy! We’re going to continue to enjoy her sideways peek and buck teeth but, here on this account, I’m going to give Chloe the break she deserves,” she adds.

Finally, Katie Clem says, “I love you all. Truly. Much. I hope you understand. Chloe will be back when SHE is ready to make choices for herself. With love.”

The girl became a total success in Brazil and even went on a tour of the country at the invitation of Google, in 2017.

