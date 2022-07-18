Meme girl’s mother ‘Chloe’ announces departure from social media ten years later | Pop & Art

“Hello beautiful fans! First I would like to thank you for everything. From day one, our Brazilian fans have been everything to the Clem family, especially Lily and Chloe. We love you so, so much. For the girls, they have It’s been a long ten years in the public eye. We’ve been able to do some wonderful things and meet the most amazing people. I’ve thought about this a lot over the last few months and I think we’re going to take a significant break from social media. I want Chloe to be a normal kid. and that doesn’t have the pressures of posting or worrying about how many likes and followers it has. After all, none of that really matters. She’s almost 12! She’s going to be in high school soon (crazy!) and I want her to be able to consent and control what goes out on the internet. I want her to be a normal kid and live life on her own terms. I’ve never been a stage mom and I’ve never pushed Chloe and Lily to fame. We did it because it was fun and enjoyable. oso, and the memories we build are priceless. The way the world is today, I’m afraid to make my children so accessible in the future. What’s done is done and Chloe’s meme will live in infamy and that makes me so happy! We’re going to continue to enjoy her sideways peek and buck teeth but, here on this account, I’m going to give Chloe the break she deserves. I love you all. Truly. Much. I hope you understand. Chloe will be back when SHE is ready to make choices for herself. With love. Katie Clem (Chloe’s mother).”