“Mengão will be positive for…”; Cebolinha plays the ‘role’ of Braz and invites ex-partner by phone for less than € 6 million

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on “Mengão will be positive for…”; Cebolinha plays the ‘role’ of Braz and invites ex-partner by phone for less than € 6 million 2 Views

Flamengo

Mais Querido striker used his influence to try to help hire a former Grêmio teammate

Matheus Fontes

Per Matheus Fontes

Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo - Everton would be important to bring midfielder Wallace, with whom he played at Grêmio, to Mengão in 2022
Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo – Everton would be important to bring midfielder Wallace, with whom he played at Grêmio, to Mengão in 2022
Matheus Fontes

First reinforcement of the mid-year window, Everton already had the date of its debut by the Flamengo confirmed by Dorival Júnior. The striker will enter the field next Wednesday (20) against Juventude. But Cebolinha, behind the scenes, has been playing the role of “businessman” and has been trying to help the red-black direction to close more contracts for the 2nd semester.

According to a report by GEChives came into contact with the steering wheel Wallace, his former teammate at Grêmio, to encourage him to switch from Udinese to Mengão. Colleague’s Matter Fred Huber informs that Wallace “is already convinced that the transfer will be beneficial for him, which is seen as an important factor when talking to Udinese.

Wallace even interacted with Marinho on Instagram and responded the following to the striker after being asked if “Have you arrived yet?”: “Little to go”. The 27-year-old midfielder already has his wages agreed with Mais Querido. Now, the difficulty for Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel is to reach an agreement on the value of the sale of the steering wheel’s economic rights. In 2019, Udinese paid 6 million euros for his signing.

In addition to Wallace, Flamengo is behind Wendel, from Zenit, and consulted the situation of midfielder Oscar, today in Chinese football. Their monthly salaries scared the leadership of Mengão, who retreated at this point. The tendency, however, is to insist on hiring a point guard, as well as a right-back.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

“I thought I was going to die”, says man attacked by Vitória fans before the game against Paysandu | football

A motorcyclist was attacked by a group of Vitória fans before the match against Paysandu, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved