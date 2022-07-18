Mercedes launches electric sedan and BMW confirms Series 3 and X1 – 07/17/2022 – Eduardo Sodré

The year has been busy for premium German brands installed in Brazil. After Audi resumed production in São José dos Pinhais (PR), Mercedes and BMW announced new products for the local market.

Each of the companies set out for a different strategy at this point, splitting between combustion engines and electricity.

Mercedes invests in the EQS 53 AMG, a luxury electric sedan. It is a futuristic S-Class, which both welcomes and intimidates the driver with its three screens spread across the dashboard.

The German automaker has been making cars that are sober on the outside and somewhat flashy on the inside, but it is undeniable that the standard of construction and finishing remains a global reference.

Sold for from R$ 1.35 million, the Mercedes EQS 53 has the autonomy to run up to 580 km before needing a recharge. Its power is equivalent to 658 hp and is the result of the combination of two electric motors. Those who opt for the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which costs R$ 59,900, will have 761 hp available.

There is plenty of room in the cabin, although the raised floor due to batteries compromises comfort in the rear seat. The sedan is focused on the driver, who has in front of him the virtual projection of the instrument panel. It looks like information like speed and range is floating around outside the cabin.

While Mercedes invests in imported passenger cars – the former plant in Iracemápolis (São Paulo countryside) today belongs to the Chinese Great Wall –, BMW announces two new products with national assembly. The new Series 3 and X1 will be made in Araquari (SC).

Both will have the same 2.0 turbo engines used today, but there are changes in design and equipment.

With production scheduled for September, the 3 Series sedan will feature a new digital panel, consisting of two adjoining screens that have a slight curvature. On the outside, there are new bumpers and headlights.

There will also be a plug-in hybrid option, powered by gasoline and electricity. However, it will not be this time that the factory will assemble a 100% electric model in Brazil.

The X1 sports utility will arrive in a new generation, with assembly starting scheduled for 2023. The car was presented in Germany in June.

Both models are part of the current cycle of R$ 500 million in investments. BMW started this investment in 2021, and is expected to end next year.

Who also follows with a new investment plan in the country is Ford. The brand’s Development and Technology Center is expanding its operations: the unit works on systems for electric cars and other solutions aimed at mobility.

Based in Camaçari (BA), the center employs 1,500 employees and is one of nine that the automaker has in the world with a focus on global projects.

The automaker expects to generate revenue of BRL 500 million this year through development activities. One of the ongoing projects in Bahia is the new line of electric vehicles from Lincoln, Ford’s luxury division in North America.