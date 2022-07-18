Microsoft announces Watch Dogs 2 and five more games for Xbox Game Pass in late July

Microsoft has just revealed the games for the second half of July on Xbox Game Pass, and it looks like the partnership with Ubisoft is going ahead. Every month we are receiving the Frenchwoman’s games and this time it is watchdogs 2.

After Far Cry 5 opened the month, we have the second batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for July 2022, including The Dusk Falls and Watch Dogs 2 this Tuesday! Here is the full list of games for mid to late July 2022:

Date Match Platform July, 19 The Dusk Falls Console, PC, Cloud July, 19 Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation PRAÇA July, 19 watchdogs 2 Console, PC, Cloud July 21 MotoGP 22 Console, PC, Cloud July 21 Torment: Tides of Numenera Console, Cloud July 29 inside Console, PC, Cloud

Below is the announcement tweet:

More games coming soon to @XboxGamePass, @XboxGamePassPC, and Cloud Gaming. See the full list and dates they’ll be added here: https://t.co/Wki3ksz1bW — Larry Hryb 🇺🇦 (@majornelson) July 18, 2022

It’s worth remembering that we have two Xbox Game Studios games on this list, the “day one” release of As Dusk Falls, published by Xbox Global Publishing and Torment: Tides of Numenera by inXile.

What do you think of the games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of July 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

Source