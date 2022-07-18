Microsoft announces Watch Dogs 2 and five more games for Xbox Game Pass in late July

Raju Singh

Microsoft has just revealed the games for the second half of July on Xbox Game Pass, and it looks like the partnership with Ubisoft is going ahead. Every month we are receiving the Frenchwoman’s games and this time it is watchdogs 2.

After Far Cry 5 opened the month, we have the second batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for July 2022, including The Dusk Falls and Watch Dogs 2 this Tuesday! Here is the full list of games for mid to late July 2022:

DateMatchPlatform
July, 19The Dusk FallsConsole, PC, Cloud
July, 19Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationPRAÇA
July, 19watchdogs 2Console, PC, Cloud
July 21MotoGP 22Console, PC, Cloud
July 21Torment: Tides of NumeneraConsole, Cloud
July 29insideConsole, PC, Cloud

Below is the announcement tweet:

It’s worth remembering that we have two Xbox Game Studios games on this list, the “day one” release of As Dusk Falls, published by Xbox Global Publishing and Torment: Tides of Numenera by inXile.

What do you think of the games coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalog during the second half of July 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

