Milk and Chocolate Started Out of Markets

With higher prices, some products are starting to run out of supermarket shelves. This is the case with chocolate bars, milk and some derivatives — sour cream, mayonnaise, powdered milk and condensed milk, according to the May Disruption Index by Neogrid, a company specializing in digital solutions for supply chains. .

What’s happening? There is a decrease in the stock of chocolate, milk and derivatives because they are expensive, and the consumer buys less. In view of this, in order not to have products stranded, supermarkets also buy less. They sell the available products at higher prices, but they’re not selling in high volume, says Robson Munhoz, director of Customer Success at Neogrid.

Munhoz says that consumers are buying less and opting for products in the promotion to save money, and this affects the entire supply chain and the stock in the markets.

Will there be shortages? Although they start to be lacking in markets, Munhoz says that there is no risk of shortages and that the drop is more linked to the decrease in stock by supermarkets.

Milk and its derivatives are starting to be lacking in the markets. This is because the liter is more expensive — special brands reach almost R$10 in more upscale markets.

According to the latest IPCA survey (Broad Consumer Price Index) released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), long-life milk has risen 29.28% in the last 12 months — and 28.03 % only in 2022.

Why are prices increasing? Munhoz says that the increase in prices has to do with the cost of freight, which is more expensive with the increase in fuel prices, and with the droughts, which force rural producers to buy ready-made animal feed, and it is more expensive than than natural food.

What is the customer’s reaction? The cash-strapped consumer takes less milk home, buys it on sale or chooses another brand. As a result, the markets have reduced inventories, and the customer cannot find the brand they normally buy, says Munhoz.

Chocolate rose 10.18% in the last 12 months and 5.16% in 2022, according to the latest IPCA. Neogrid research says this is the biggest shortage of chocolate on shelves since May 2020.

Average Brazilian spending drops: With the reduced budget, the average Brazilian spending in the market is falling. Instead of buying a shampoo for R$18, buy one for R$13. In the case of chocolate, stop buying it. It’s a ripple effect that should last until the end of this year, says Vinicius Alves, founder of Gooxxy, a company specialized in replacing products on the market.

Why does the sale of chocolate fall in the crisis? Chocolate is one of the award-winning products. It is that item that the consumer usually buys when he thinks he is “deserving it”, whether to celebrate an achievement or to compensate for some stress of the day.