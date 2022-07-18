Mini-Renegade appears without camouflage and can come to Brazil

Some photos of the mini-Renegade without camouflage began to circulate on the internet. The new Jeep model had already been spotted before, but it was all disguised. The most current “shots” confirm that the real vehicle is identical to the digital images released by Stellantis earlier this year.

Despite the association made with the Renegade, the model’s look is more similar to the Jeep Compass From Renegade the compact has only the look of the lanterns

The model should make its first official appearance at the Paris Motor Show in October, but arrives on the European market in early 2023. This latest sight only confirms that the mini-Renegade project is advanced. According to the British website Auto Express, the snapshots were obtained during a publicity image session held in Portugal.

The official name of the mini-Renegade is still unknown, which, by the way, looks like the Jeep Compass. This is Jeep’s first 100% electric vehicle. The model is built on the CMP platform, developed by PSA (Peugeot and Citroën). It is the same basis as the Peugeot 208 and the new Citroën C3 (which debuts in Brazil soon).

Digital images released by Stellantis did not hide anything from the model The European specialized press guarantees that the model will have a wheelbase of 2.54m

First 100% electric Jeep

The expectation is that the mini-Renegade will have an electric motor with 136 hp and a 50 kWh battery, which gives a range of around 340 kilometers. However, the model will also be offered with internal combustion engines, which may include a hybrid version. As the model is a Jeep, it is expected that it has some “talent” for off-road.

Initially, the model will be manufactured in Poland, at the same plant that produces the Fiat 500X. The European specialized media “bets” that the mini-Renegade will have a wheelbase of 2.54 meters, the same as the Peugeot 208. Located below the Renegade, the model is almost an adventurous compact.

Two weeks ago, mini-Renegade was spotted in tests However, the model was all camouflaged Yet it was possible to distinguish its basic lines

Can Mini-Renegade come to Brazil?

And yes, we expect the mini-Renegade to be sold in Brazil. In addition to the passion for SUVs, we have the CMP platform, whether in Brazil (in the new Citrroën C3) or in Argentina (in the Peugeot 208). But, to have an interesting price, the compact must bring only combustion engine, like the 1.0 or 1.3 turbo thrusters from Stellantis.