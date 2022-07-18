Minister orders PF to investigate film ‘A Fúria’, which simulates attack on Bolsonaro

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice, calls for investigation into video that went viral on social media (photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press) The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, ordered the Federal Police (PF) to investigate the production of the film “A Fúria”, by filmmaker Ruy Guerra, after leaked images show an attack on a character similar to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ). The information was published this Sunday by the website of the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”.

“Photos and videos of an alleged attempt on the life of President Bolsonaro circulate on the networks. Artistic production??? We are studying the case to assess appropriate measures and determine possible liability. The images are shocking and deserve to be carefully investigated”, said Torres, during Saturday.

The videos and photos went viral on the internet, especially on social networks of Bolsonaro supporters.

Staging or stimulus for an attempt on the life of the Brazilian Head of State? The MP needs to investigate this in depth! Scenes like these are disgusting and cannot be tolerated! pic.twitter.com/tt4lBljtxo %u2014 Damares Alves (@DamaresAlves) July 16, 2022

In the posts, deputies and senators linked to the president said that the content was produced by “TV Globo”, which was denied by the broadcaster itself.

In fact, the images are part of the production of the film “A Fúria”, by filmmaker Ruy Guerra, to be released in 2023. The work ends the trilogy of “Os Fuzis” (1964) and “A Queda” (1977).

In a statement, the film’s production says the scene was taken out of context and released without authorization. “An image taken without authorization of a film to which an alleged, and unfounded, hate speech is circulating on the internet. Ruy Guerra filmed a fictional feature film that will be released at the end of 2023, so there is no relationship with the electoral process and, much less, forge fake news simulating a real fact”, says the note.