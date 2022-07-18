Ministry of Justice suspends the service of 180 telemarketing companies for abusive advertising | Economy

The Ministry of Justice announced the indefinite suspension, starting this Monday (18), of the activities of about 180 companies in the telemarketing sector, mainly linked to banks and financial institutions. The fine can reach R$ 13 million, announced on his Twitter profile, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.

According to Torres, “the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the National Consumer Secretariat and the country’s 27 Procons, will carry out a major operation against one of the biggest disturbances in Brazilian daily life: abusive telemarketing.”

According to an order published in the “Official Gazette” this Monday, the precautionary measure determines the suspension of abusive active telemarketing services throughout the country aimed at contacting the customer to offer of products or services without the prior consent of the consumer, who may only be approached by telephone if he has expressly expressed an interest in this regard.

The decision provides for a daily fine of R$ 1,000 to companies that fail to comply with the rule. The decision excludes other forms of approach via telemarketing, such as receptive/passive telemarketing services and those dealing with collections or donations.

According to the decision, the fined companies repeatedly called consumers without their consent and offered services, which is illegal.

Between January 2019 and June 2022, the National Consumer Defense System registered 6,085 consumer complaints against abusive telemarketing. The Ministry of Justice’s consumer.gov website received 8,462 complaints in the same period.

O g1 contacted the Brazilian Teleservices Association (ABT), which represents the sector, to ask for a position on the matter and did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

In June, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced a three-month ban on companies that used automated robots to make more than 100,000 abusive telemarketing calls a day.

The agency considers abusive calls to be those that are not completed when the consumer answers the cell phone or that are automatically disconnected within three seconds.

According to Anatel, this type of mass triggering of calls overloads telecommunication networks without effectively promoting communication between people and companies.