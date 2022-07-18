Missed the social network? Mirella posts video of ‘OnlyFans’ taking off her clothes on Instagram: “It’s going to be bad”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Sexy! Mirella, funkeira and digital influencer, shared a sequence of photos this Sunday afternoon (17) showing all her good shape on social networks. The muse still decided to give that provoked in the caption.

“I’ll make you remember me…”, he wrote in the publication’s caption. In the photos, Mirella bets on a more minimalist outfit, while trying to take off her white and transparent shirt, which ends up revealing more than she should. Currently, the singer has more than 27 million followers.

“Seriously, this photo got me cool, Mirellinha”, said a fan in the comments field. “I think you should take advantage of being single to start dating me”, joked another, putting some fire emojis on the side.

Mirella vents about her divorce with Dynho Alves and vents: “There’s no reason to celebrate”

During an interview with Quem magazine, Mirella decided to comment more on her divorce with Dynho Alves. The muse also took the opportunity to vent, saying that there is no reason to celebrate.

“I got my divorce and I’m just the paper: past. I don’t know, it’s weird. I went to talk to you about it a little bit, so it doesn’t sound like it’s a ‘celebration’, but I wanted to let you guys know. However, far from being something ‘happy’, quite the opposite… it’s sad, very sad”, said Mirella.

“However, it is the reality that I chose for myself and that is it. It’s an irreparable pain, and far from something I imagined for me. I only ask for respect at this moment and that you understand me. And far from attacking anyone. It is not and will never be the intention”, concluded the funkeira.

