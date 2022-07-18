Moisés admits proposal from CSKA to Inter, but says the deal is just beginning and guarantees focus | International

Talks between Inter, Moisés, businessmen and CSKA Moscow continue. The left-back received a proposal from the Russians and analyzes the scenario. Despite the offer, with numbers kept confidential, shirt 20 has not yet defined whether he will accept the onslaught.

The Eastern European club submitted an offer to Colorado on Friday. Moses is aware of what CSKA has put in the document. After Inter’s 0-0 with Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada, the left-back commented on the situation and said he awaits a resolution.

CSKA’s proposal, they are interested. It’s being handled by my agent and board. I’m focused here, 100% focused on Inter. Of course when it arrives… But it’s normal. The athlete is used to it.” – Moisés

Moisés may have said goodbye to Inter at Arena da Baixada

Moses continued to be questioned on the subject. Even if the match in Curitiba marked the farewell of the gaucho club – he was recently honored by Inter for his 100 games. Happy for the moment with recent goals, the side avoided scrutinizing the scenario, but says that new conversations will still occur.

– No, no (it’s the farewell). He’s being handled by my managers. It’s at the beginning. I’m focused here. I’m an Inter player – he summarized.

The issue of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine also deserved attention. The side was asked if the war does not worry him. Moses will assess this point if the negotiation moves forward.

– When the proposal comes, you have to listen. We know that, with the war, there are only Russian championships and local cups. I still haven’t thought about it. When it becomes clearer, I’ll put it on the scale – he finished.

Awaiting the progress of negotiations, Moisés is not assured of a presence in the next round. Mano Menezes’ team returns to the field on Wednesday, when they host São Paulo, in Beira-Rio, at 8:30 pm.

