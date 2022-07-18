Mom announces girl’s removal from the “Chloe” meme from social media

posted on 07/18/2022 09:23 / updated on 07/18/2022 09:24



(credit: Instagram @chloeclen/ reproduction)

Almost 10 years after going viral on social media, Chloe Clem’s mother announced this Sunday (7/17) that she and her daughter will step away from social media. The little girl became a meme in 2013 in a video that appeared with a disapproving look at her sister who was crying next to her in a car.

The farewell to social networks was made in a post on Instagram, which is supervised by the girl’s mother, who is now almost 12 years old, in English and Portuguese, since most of Chloe’s fans are Brazilian. “It’s been a long 10 years of being in the public eye for girls. We’ve managed to do amazing things and meet the most amazing people,” the text reads.

According to her, the decision to “take a significant break from social media” was made taking into account that girls have the right to have a normal childhood. “I want Chloe to be a normal kid and not have the pressure of posting or worrying about how many likes and followers she has,” she explains. “With the way the world is today, I’m afraid to make my kids so accessible in the future. What’s done is done now and the Chloe meme will live on in childhood and that makes me very happy.”

Chloe has 517,000 followers on Instagram, and in 2017, she paid a visit to Brazil at the invitation of Google. At the time the meme went viral, the girl was only 2 years old. The video was posted online by Chloe’s mother Katie.

In the publication, her two daughters are reacting to the news about a surprise trip to Disneyland. One of the girls, Lily, starts crying, the camera then shows Chloe who gives a disapproving look. The post has been viewed over 20 million times on YouTube. The image was transformed into NFT (Non-fungible token, or non-fungible token) and sold for nearly BRL 400,000 last year.