Moraes determines removal of posts by Flávio Bolsonaro and Bolsonarista pages accused of fake news against Lula | Beautiful Megale

Alexandre Moraes watching and punishing | Givaldo Barbosa / Agência O Globo

The minister and acting president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, determined that senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), federal deputies Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ) and other supporters of Bolsonaro’s president take down posts that spread false news about Lula.

The magistrate also ordered that Bolsonarista pages that associated the PT and former president Lula to an organized crime faction and the murder of former mayor Celso Daniel be removed under a fine of R$15,000.

“Freedom of speech is not Freedom of aggression! Freedom of expression is not Freedom to destroy Democracy, Institutions and the dignity and honor of others! Freedom of expression is not Freedom of propagation of lying, aggressive, hateful and prejudiced speeches!”, wrote Moraes in the preliminary decision that responded to a representation made by the PT, through lawyers Eugênio Aragão, Ângelo Ferraro and Cristiano Zanin.

In the document, the PT’s defense points out that deputies Otoni de Paula, Carla Zambelli, Hélio Lopes, senator Flávio Bolsonaro and bolsonarisras pages disseminated disinformation not only associating Lula with the Celso Daniel case, but decontextualizing the former president’s speeches, insinuating that he would have said that “poor is equal to toilet paper” and linking PT to fascism and Nazism.

In the decision, Moraes acknowledged that the publications are misleading and that they can compromise the fairness of the electoral process. The minister defended “the free circulation of thoughts, opinions and criticisms”, but highlighted that the “Electoral Justice must curb abusive practices or the dissemination of false news, in order to protect the democratic regime, the integrity of the Institutions and the honor of candidates, guaranteeing the free exercise of the vote”.