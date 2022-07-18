Moraes orders Bolsonaristas to delete posts linking PT and PCC

TSE minister’s decision involves fake news linking the faction to the party and the murder of Celso Daniel

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), ordered on Sunday night (July 17, 2022) the exclusion of publications on social networks with fake news involving the connection between the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) , the PT and the murder of the then mayor of Santo André Celso Daniel in 2002.

The decision also orders the deletion of content with montages involving a speech by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva equating the poor with toilet paper and suggesting the existence of an association between the PT, fascism and Nazism.

The preliminary (provisional) decision was given in a lawsuit filed by the PT in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). Here is the full text of the decision (583 KB).

The posts were made or shared by profiles of Bolsonaristas, such as the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), Federal Deputies Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) , in addition to the website City Newspaper Online.

The fine for non-compliance is R$10,000 per day. The minister also determined that those cited in the action stop making new posts or shares about the content questioned in the process. The daily fine in this case is R$ 15,000, if there is non-compliance.

“There is a clear perception that the lies disseminated fraudulently aim to persuade the electorate to believe that one of the pre-candidates and his party, in addition to having participated [sic] of the death of former mayor Celso Daniel, are linked to organized crime, fascism and Nazism, having even equated the most unfortunate population with toilet paper”wrote Moraes.

“Sensationalism and the senseless dissemination of untrue content of such magnitude can compromise the fairness of the electoral process, injuring values, principles and constitutionally guaranteed guarantees, notably the freedom to vote and the exercise of citizenship”.

The decision affects content published by the following profiles and channels on social networks:

YouTube channel “Dr. news“;

City Newspaper (magazine “The truth“);

Max Guilherme Machado de Moura, former Bolsonaro aide and pre-candidate for deputy (Twitter);

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Instagram);

deputy Carla Zambelli (TikTok);

Jornal Minas Happens (Facebook);

Cláudio Gomes de Carvalho (TikTok);

deputy Hélio Lopes (Twitter);

Youtube channel “Brazil Policy 24“;

user “Uncle 2021“(Gettr);

profile “zaquebrasil“(Gettr); and

Gilney Gonçalves (Kwai).

Moraes said that the Constitution does not authorize pre-candidates, candidates and their supporters “propagating untruths that undermine the fairness, normality and legitimacy of elections”, from lies and offenses. He also stated that freedom of expression is not a “protective shield for the practice of hateful, anti-democratic speech, threats, aggression, criminal offenses and all sorts of illegal activities”.

“Freedom of speech is not Freedom of aggression! Freedom of expression is not Freedom to destroy Democracy, Institutions and the dignity and honor of others! Freedom of expression is not Freedom of propagation of lying, aggressive, hateful and prejudiced speeches!”.

The PT’s action had questioned 3 themes that were shared in Bolsonarista networks: the PCC’s connection with the PT and the murder of Celso Daniel; alleged speeches by Lula equating the poor with toilet paper; and suggesting the existence of an association between the PT, fascism and Nazism.

The acronym said that the publications configure negative early electoral propaganda through false, decontextualized or “without any demonstration of evidence”. He also stated that the disclosure has “evident purpose of discouraging Brazilian citizens from voting for ex-President Lula”, in a possible candidacy in 2022.

Regarding content relating to the death of the former mayor of Santo André, Moraes said it was “case closed before the Judiciary”and that those responsible were “duly prosecuted and judged, serving time”.

“It is also a well-known and widely publicized fact that the Public Ministry of São Paulo has definitively closed the investigations, with no news of the involvement of the Workers’ Party or its members. This context clearly and objectively demonstrates the disclosure of facts known to be untrue”.

As for the alleged speeches of Lula talking about toilet paper and Nazism, Moraes stated that the veracity of the contents was denied by “various media” and that it is a montage with cut-out sections.