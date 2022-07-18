More efficient and less emissions. Volkswagen reveals evolution of the 1.5 TSI

The new 1.5 TSI evo2 (EA 211 evo2) will initially hit the market with the same power as its predecessor — 150 hp —, but more power levels are expected associated with different types of hybrids. Volkswagen says that as a hybrid plugin the maximum combined power can rise to 272 hp.

What’s more, the new 1.5 TSI evo2 is also designed with the future in mind, being compatible with the use of renewable fuels.

This evolution of the well-known 1.5 TSI (evo1) aimed to reduce consumption and CO emissions two and demonstrates that, despite the strong focus on electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group continues to develop its internal combustion engines.

What does it bring again?

In the “hunt” for emissions and consumption, Volkswagen started by moving the particulate filter and the catalytic converter to a position closer to the engine, choosing to incorporate these two components into a single emission control module.

According to the German brand, this solution not only improves the efficiency of the emission control system but also reduces the use of precious metals.

The active management system for the ACTplus cylinders is not new — it was already present in the previous version of this engine — but its operation has been improved. The focus was on activating and deactivating two of the four cylinders, increasing the smoothness of this process.

At the same time, the combustion process in the two cylinders that remain in operation (the first and fourth) has been optimized, allowing for longer driving with just two cylinders.

Finally, Volkswagen made improvements to the combustion chamber cooling and, as was already characteristic of the 1.5 TSI, continues to combine the Miller cycle (more efficient) with the variable geometry turbo.

Also inherited from the evo1, we continue to have 350 bar of (direct) fuel injection pressure, and the 1.5 TSI evo2 also features plasma-treated cylinder walls to reduce friction and pistons with integrated cooling channels that help optimize combustion and therefore increase efficiency.

The first model to receive this updated engine will be «our» Volkswagen T-Roc, followed by all the other models of the brand and group that have the 1.5 TSI in their range. The replacement of evo1 by evo2 should be completed, in all models, by the end of this year.