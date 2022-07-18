More efficient and less emissions. Volkswagen reveals evolution of the 1.5 TSI

The new 1.5 TSI evo2 (EA 211 evo2) will initially hit the market with the same power as its predecessor — 150 hp —, but more power levels are expected associated with different types of hybrids. Volkswagen says that as a hybrid plugin the maximum combined power can rise to 272 hp.

What’s more, the new 1.5 TSI evo2 is also designed with the future in mind, being compatible with the use of renewable fuels.

This evolution of the well-known 1.5 TSI (evo1) aimed to reduce consumption and CO emissionstwo and demonstrates that, despite the strong focus on electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group continues to develop its internal combustion engines.

