Mother of anesthesiologist patient says daughter reported ‘very bad taste in mouth’ after returning from cesarean; see testimonials | Fantastic

“The agent takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability. This state of vulnerability of the victim, in this case, is sedation. She was unconscious”, says delegate Bárbara Lomba.

It was like this, unconscious, that another woman was soon after giving birth. The husband had already been taken out of the room with the baby..

Fantastic: Who asked you to leave?

Husband: Giovanni.

Fantastic: What did he say to you?

Husband: He asked ‘me’ to leave, because there, from that moment there, it was going to be with the medical team. At that moment, I withdrew along with the technician who left with my son. And from there I no longer had access to it.

It was her third C-section, and this time the sedation was much greater.

“I couldn’t speak anymore, because as soon as he left, I was getting softer, more sedated. Then he said he was going to give me general anesthesia. I took it and couldn’t remember anything else. I blacked out,” says the woman.

She says that when she heard the news from rape committed by Giovanni Bezerra, recognized the anesthesiologist and went to the Women’s Police Station.

Fantastic: Do you have doubts about what could have happened to you?

Women: I have doubts and it bothers me a lot.

There have been at least six complaints so far.. Only on Sunday (10), when Giovanni was caught raping a patient during childbirth, he participated in three cesarean sections.

Fantastic had access to the testimony of the woman who underwent the first cesarean surgery with the anesthesiologist that day.

“The robe fell off and she noticed that the anesthetist had looked at her breasts and then asked if she was cold. The woman believes the nurse noticed it too, because he took the robe and threw it over her shoulders,” the document reads.

1 of 2 Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, the anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section, showed surprise when she received a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba — Photo: Reproduction Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, the anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section, showed surprise when she received a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba — Photo: Reproduction

O Fantastic also had access to the testimony of the husband of the woman who went through the second childbirth on Sunday. He said he wanted to go back to his wife, which was around 1 pm, but he didn’t get to see her until around 7 pm.

When he arrived at the infirmary, his mother-in-law said that her daughter had said some strange things, and that he should have known; that the woman had said that when she woke up she had a very bad taste in her mouth. The two testimonies also report much stronger anesthesias than usual.

One of the nurses who gave testimony says that she questioned Giovanni Bezerra about sedation, and that she heard back: ‘Why? Do you want it too?’

Another nurse told Civil Police that the anesthesiologist was standing near the victim’s head with an erect penis.and that Giovanni Bezerra immediately closed his cloak.

after the two deliveriesthe nursing shift team organized to find out exactly what was going on and produce evidence.

O Fantastic entered, exclusively, the operating room where Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was recorded raping a patient. It is a room measuring just over 30 square meters, where five people were at the time of delivery and the woman who was giving birth.

The rooms are more or less similar, the difference is the size: it is bigger than the others and it is the only one that has a dark glass cabinet, which was fundamental in the act of rape. It was there that the nursing team hid the cell phone. The device was positioned exactly in front of the anesthetist and the patient’s head.. They were separated from the rest of the team by a sheet.

2 of 2 Camera was left inside a cabinet with dark glass by suspicious employees of Giovanni Bezerra — Photo: Reproduction TV Globo Camera was left inside a cabinet with dark glass by suspicious employees of Giovanni Bezerra – Photo: Reproduction TV Globo

The Hospital da Mulher de São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, is certified as a child-friendly hospital, which means that it has stricter protocols for assistance to mothers. The team nurses began to distrust the anesthesiologist about a month ago, precisely because he did not follow some of these protocols.

Video is 1h30 long

Maria Aparecida de Lima is a nursing manager at Hospital da Mulher, head of the group that recorded the rape.

“And when it was found that the sedation was longer and we were not able to achieve, precisely, skin contact with the child so that the mother could observe this child and start breastfeeding in the first hour of life, they began to be surprised. “, account.

O full video showing the doctor raping the patient lasts an hour and a half, and was only seen by the nurses when the surgery was over. The crime happened at the end of the operation, with the companion already out of the delivery room and the medical team busy with the final procedures. It was the first time that this medical team had worked with Giovanni.

The anesthesiologist’s arrest was made in the hospital itself, in flagrante delicto. On Friday (15), the Justice of Rio accepted the complaint from the Public Ministry and made Bezerra a defendant. Fantastic was unable to contact his defense attorney.

We also tried to contact three members of the nursing team involved in the recording of the act that allowed Giovanni Bezerra’s arrest, but none of them wanted to record an interview.

See the full report in the video above.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.